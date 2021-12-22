MARATHON — The Marathon City Council made quick work of approving several important resolutions at its Tuesday, Dec. 14, session, one that wrapped up in less than two hours, despite what’s becoming a common situation at monthly meetings — a contentious outburst from long-time city activist and resident Diane Scott.
Before the meeting even started, Scott, who was arrested by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies earlier this month and charged with battery and violating a court-ordered injunction barring her from speaking or interacting with her neighbor, got into a heated exchange with City Attorney Steve Williams, who at one point summoned deputies to intervene. Later in the session, Mayor John Bartus cautioned Scott to tone down her rhetoric and “operate with decorum” during the first of her two citizen comment trips to the microphone.
By a 4-1 vote, the council approved the long-debated tall building ordinance language, amending the “Unsafe Structures and Equipment” portion of the city’s code, which would establish new certification and recertification parameters for existing and new multistory structures.
While concerns remain about adequate staffing to enforce the ordinance, the language will stipulate that existing buildings be maintained in a safe condition according to the Florida Building Code. Recertification of buildings will require a specific inspection, as well as furnishing the city’s Building Official with a written report of such inspection. Finally, all multistory buildings, except single-family residences, will be re-certified if 17 years old or older and subsequent inspections again at 10-year intervals.
There was also some discussion about how mobile homes fit into the ordinance. These homes leave the factory meeting specifications but can be modified by the owner or landlord after arriving in the Keys, said Williams. The other problem is that mobile homes are viewed as vehicles by the law and won’t fall under the building code as it’s currently written.
City Manager George Garrett confirmed that he succeeded in negotiating the price on the Seven Mile Marina property, which became available for purchase immediately before the November session. He shared that title work and assessments of the condition of the docks and channel markers were already underway. He also said that an environmental review had been conducted since the property had previously housed fuel.
Authorization to purchase the property from Grand Keys LLC at an asking price of $3.15 million is now moving forward. The former Salty’s property, destroyed in a 2014 fire, appears headed to become part of the City Marina and operated under that department. Resolution 2021-119, which facilitates the transaction, was also approved, setting the stage for Monroe County’s $1.5 million loan to the city, to be paid in three equal installments of $500,000 once per year for three years. It also stipulated Marathon would reimburse the county the remaining amount over the course of 10 years. This would be a zero-interest loan.
Extending council member term limits from three years to four was supported by the council. Williams reiterated this would be a charter amendment, which requires voter approval, and has contacted the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections office to confirm this item can be on the primary ballot in 2022. The subject of a “sitting out” period of two years, versus four, which several council members favored, was left for further discussion.
Several other items were introduced, including Garrett’s announcement that a public information officer position is in the 2021-22 budget and that outreach to fill either as a city employee or on a contract basis will be moving forward.
Williams brought up the sign code, stating he had taken the county’s code and began modifying it for Marathon. He said there are at least 16 different violations in the current code, making it imperative to finalize, whether in a separate council meeting or even in a workshop. This would affect all types of signs in the city, including banners, sandwich boards and the amount of time signs can remain on display.
City Code Director Ted Lozier added that the organizers of a holiday hot tub sale being conducted in the old Kmart parking lot had gotten a permit but that sign violations on the right-of-way were rampant, and upwards of a dozen signs had been removed.
Bartus brought up the vacation rental ordinance and the “three-strike” provision that’s in the city code but hasn’t been consistently enforced. Garrett and Lozier both weighed in on violations like garbage can and roadside trash compliance. Lozier said he was confident city staff could enforce appropriately.
There were updates on the Community Park Fitness Court, where construction has already begun, and bridge repairs, like on Coco Plum Drive, which should be completed by mid-February. Public Works and Engineering Director Carlos Solis reviewed a boat ramp and parking fee analysis he had prepared for the council. He proposed establishing parking fees at Sombrero Beach to exclude local residents, but Councilman Steve Cook felt residents should pay a nominal fee to cover expenses.
Finally, a request by Tranquility Bay Adult Daycare for a conditional use permit at the proposed project site at 11524 Overseas Highway was approved, as was a resolution urging the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to increase the number of officers serving the Keys. The council also called on the Florida Legislature to appropriate funds to assist the Domestic Abuse Shelter with rebuilding its facility in Key Colony Beach, which was damaged during Hurricane Irma.