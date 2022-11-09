MARATHON — Marathon Fire Rescue recently conducted training at three properties that were part of the state buyout program. On Oct. 25-27, personnel conducted exercises to simulate real-life crises that require skills such as wielding hoses, creating ventilation and conducting search and rescue missions.

“It is extremely important for our dedicated team members to study and review safety procedures and protocols to be prepared when a fire occurs. However, the opportunity to use that training in a practical, controlled experience is truly valuable,” said Cameron Bucek, deputy fire chief for the city of Marathon.