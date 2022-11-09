Marathon Fire Rescue trains at a home that was part of the state buyout program for structures that suffer ‘repetitive loss.’ Once training is complete, the home will be demolished and turned into a pocket park or stormwater management area.
Marathon Fire Rescue recently conducted training at three properties that were part of the state buyout program.
MARATHON — Marathon Fire Rescue recently conducted training at three properties that were part of the state buyout program. On Oct. 25-27, personnel conducted exercises to simulate real-life crises that require skills such as wielding hoses, creating ventilation and conducting search and rescue missions.
“It is extremely important for our dedicated team members to study and review safety procedures and protocols to be prepared when a fire occurs. However, the opportunity to use that training in a practical, controlled experience is truly valuable,” said Cameron Bucek, deputy fire chief for the city of Marathon.
The three homes — located on 39th and 83rd streets and Porpoise Drive — were successful candidates for a voluntary home buyout through the Community Development Block Grant/Disaster Recovery grant program. The homes had to demonstrate repetitive loss and the owners then negotiated a buyout deal where they received fair market value. The three Marathon homes will be demolished and the lots will be designated as pocket parks or stormwater management areas in perpetuity.
“I’m proud of our city employees who have found so much utility and usage in this situation,” City Manager George Garrett said. “We’ve removed homes that have suffered repetitive loss from storms and flooding, we’ve provided our fire rescue department with more training opportunities and we’re improving our neighborhoods with pocket parks or stormwater management areas.”
Marathon’s grant coordinator said the sale and transfer of title of the three homes is complete. Three more homeowners are in the program, awaiting approval from the city of Marathon and the state Department of Economic Opportunity, which manages the CDBG-DR program. Most homes in the program fall into the $175,000 to $250,000 range, although the cap for an individual home is $750,000.