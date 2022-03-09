MARATHON — Several important items were on the Marathon City Council’s agenda Tuesday, March 8, including revisions and possible adoption of a new city sign code and a review of tax funding for Fishermen’s Community Hospital through the current special taxing district. The meeting took place after press time.
City Attorney Steve Williams provided updates to the current and outdated sign code at the February meeting and discussion was likely center on whether a separate workshop is needed to continue the process or if the council is satisfied with Williams’ amendments.
Adoption of new language would mark the city’s first major reform of the sign code in some time so that it complies with more modern constitutional constraints. Williams’ revisions are modeled after the Monroe County code and he emphasized that this long overdue process was not geared toward aesthetics, but to establish a legal and enforceable code where all types of signs fall within the same rules.
A Middle Keys taxing district was established in July 2018 by the Monroe County Commission so Baptist Health’s Fishermen’s Community Hospital could receive local funding to help rebuild after Hurricane Irma destroyed the building. The subject has been a lightning rod for residents who bristle at providing public money to a private entity.
Homeowners are taxed approximately $150 annually based on a $300,000 valued property. The county will be collecting $1.5 million per year for possibly the next 10 years, and the tax funds are not earmarked for bricks-and-mortar construction. Instead, they help with indigent care expenses, which was likely be the centerpiece of the discussion. The council has the option to review the tax annually to determine if it shall remain in place.
Planning Director Brian Shea was expected to again review the city’s Building Permit Allocation System, which would reset the allocation numbers within each pool and extend the BPAS system out further, allowing more time to coordinate with the state and the rest of Monroe County as hurricane evacuation modeling is reevaluated. Shea’s recommendation could indicate the rolled back BPAS parameters signals the city’s desire to gradually slow building growth within the city limits.
Several resolutions were up for discussion. One would approve a replacement playground at Rotary Park at an expected expense of $501,705, which is within the city’s budget. Another would approve an agreement between the city and Birdair Inc. for the repairs to Community Park’s amphitheater roof, not expected to exceed $139,200. A third would prohibit parking of trailers, RVs, travel trailers, fifth wheels and other similar vehicles on the golf course side of Sombrero Boulevard, a subject which received considerable resident input at the February meeting.