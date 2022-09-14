MARATHON — The Marathon City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 13, was expected to raise its property tax rate during the first public hearing on the 2022-23 budget before conducting a regular meeting. Both took place after press time.

The 2022-23 anticipated millage rate for the city was expected to be 2.77, which is $277 for every $100,000 of taxable property value. This proposed rate is greater than the rolled back rate of 2.3644 mills by 17.5%. The rolled back rate would raise the same amount of property tax revenue as this year.