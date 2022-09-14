MARATHON — The Marathon City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 13, was expected to raise its property tax rate during the first public hearing on the 2022-23 budget before conducting a regular meeting. Both took place after press time.
The 2022-23 anticipated millage rate for the city was expected to be 2.77, which is $277 for every $100,000 of taxable property value. This proposed rate is greater than the rolled back rate of 2.3644 mills by 17.5%. The rolled back rate would raise the same amount of property tax revenue as this year.
According to Marathon’s CPA, Jennifer Johnson, “The numbers have changed a bit since the July [budget] meeting with the boat ramp and parking program coming into play, as well as an increase to the legal budget for the appeal of the 300 units case.”
The state gave Marathon 300 extra affordable housing permits four years ago, which it allocated, but a challenge in court has questioned the legality of the permits.
The city also was to adopt fees for the city’s public boat ramps and beaches for non-residents of Marathon and Key Colony Beach. A fee of $25 to launch and retrieve boats, as well as a $20 per day trailer parking fee would defray costs incurred by the city, the law says. A fee of $10 for the first two hours and $2 per hour thereafter for parking at Sombrero Beach would defray costs for its cleaning and maintenance.