MARATHON — Marathon City Council members heard a detailed presentation for a new nature-based resort called Valhalla Island at last week’s meeting.
Various representatives made their pitch for the proposed project, planned for 26 acres off Banana Boulevard at mile marker 56, oceanside, on Crawl Key. The nature-based resort would be designed “carbon-neutral” and has roots to Bass Pro Shops owner Johnny Morris, whose father had admired the property as far back as the 1970s as a prospective fish camp. If approved by the council, the developers could break ground as early as January 2022.
The anticipated land-use permit request by Florida Keys Animal Encounters LLC, better known as Aquarium Encounters, was postponed until July because their attorneys have been presented with new paperwork from Seawatch condominium residents in Marathon. This opposition is concerned that the 15,200-square-foot, multi-use facility, which includes a wet lab, office space, coral restoration propagation components as well as fish holding space, would infringe on protected mangroves.
Aquarium Encounters President Ben Daughtry has maintained that this land is, in fact, low-quality, low-level hammock, which is coincidentally the same as what Seawatch was constructed upon. He also said the only mangroves affected will be for ingress and egress, which is not uncommon in the Keys and complies with code standards.
The meeting kicked off with a proclamation to establish Castaways Against Cancer Day on Saturday, June 12. Every summer, since forming in 2000, members of the Castaways Against Cancer kayaking team, composed mostly of teachers and alumni from Christopher Columbus High School in Southwest Miami-Dade, paddles from Miami to Key West to raise money for cancer research. This team has paddled more than 3,000 miles and raised $1.3 million during those 21 years and all proceeds benefit the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. Mayor Luis Gonzalez invited the community to “double down on the fight” and recognize these efforts.
The council approved two at-large Code Board appointments, despite a request by Councilman Mark Senmartin to delay a decision for 30 days since only two applicants had applied. City Manager George Garrett updated the council on the technical difficulties related to live broadcasts of council meetings, although further efforts are still required.
Councilman Dan Zieg asked the council to address safety issues on The Quay property, which he described as the “gateway to our city.” Garrett added that Monroe County Tourist Development Council funding for safety improvements, as well as a restroom near the boat ramp, are in the budget.
The council approved a request by Lynnie Thompson with the Marathon & Lower Keys Association of Realtors for $10,000 to assist Fair Insurance Rates in Monroe with this year’s fundraising efforts, which have been severely curtailed the past year.
Councilman John Bartus announced that the TDC has approved plans to run $31,000 in billboard, social media and radio advertising to educate visitors planning to visit the Middle Keys during next month’s lobster mini-season. Handouts on lobster harvesting rules and regulations are expected to be prepared and distributed at local hotels as well.
Bartus encouraged council consideration for raising the cost of the annual lobster stamp in the future. Marathon has had mini-season challenges in previous years at boat ramps and fill areas. He is hopeful these actions, including additional trash receptacles, portable bathrooms and coordinated law enforcement efforts will mitigate the anticipated impact of visitors and make it more palatable for residents during the annual two-day event, which is scheduled for July 28-29.
The council unanimously approved a request by Circle K for a conditional use permit for the expansion of the current store, adjacent to the Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate offices on Overseas Highway in Marathon. The 5,200-square-foot convenience store would dwarf the current footprint and include 14 self-service fuel pumps. The request includes property currently occupied by the former Burger King restaurant, which has been closed since Hurricane Irma heavily damaged the building. Senmartin requested that a richer landscaping plan be incorporated into the overall plan, so the project avoids “an industrial look.”
The council also approved a second amendment to the Memorandum of Understanding between the Monroe County School District’s division of career and technical education and the city for its Fire Academy at Marathon High School. The request was for $50,000 per year for each school year until terminated with 60 days of notice. Fire Chief John Johnson said this program allows Marathon to develop “home-grown” firefighters.