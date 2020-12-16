MARATHON — Hope is dimming for a couple and their neighbors’ fight against Florida Keys Electric Cooperative’s power pole placement along Aviation Boulevard in Marathon.
Both the Marathon Planning Commission and the Marathon City Council voted 4-0 against the litigants’ permit appeal and request to have the utilities to be placed underground or the poles moved to the opposite side of the street.
Roger Bolon and Alexandria Wolff, residents of Aviation Boulevard for 38 years, through their attorney, Ron Strauss of Marathon, argued the city violated its code and a Florida statute for failing to recognize the potential impact on adjacent property owners, including grandfathered driveway access or other permitted features in the city right-of-way.
Earlier this year, 60 older electrical poles from the south side of the street were replaced with storm-hardened poles on the north side, and electric lines were re-strung. The original work was done in the 1980s, said Mike Roberge, director of engineering at FKEC, which provides power from Marathon to north Key Largo.
The legal battle began after a tree crew started marking trees to be removed in June, said the plaintiffs. However, FKEC representatives on Dec. 8 told the city council trees are marked when they are of concern or for potential trimming but not necessarily slated to be removed, and that the ribbons have the desired effect of starting a conversation with the property owners.
Wolff said a palm tree they had planted in 1992 was marked, and when she confronted the workman, the power pole issue came to their attention. The couple began parking their cars where the power poles were set to go to block progress of the installation and give them time for hearings to take place.
Roberge said placing utilities underground is five to 10 times more expensive than above ground, and because the co-op is member-owned and this underground placement would benefit only a handful of members rather than the 34,000 members the co-op serves, it was not a cost-effective option. Saltwater intrusion, reliability and accessibility are additional concerns with underground utilities, he said.
Over the course of the hearing during the council meeting, some concern was expressed about the proximity of Florida Keys Marathon International Airport and whether the new power poles or their placement affected aviation. An expert, Reginald V. Mesimer, who is a physical engineer, confirmed the director of public works observed the required setbacks and roadway configurations for the project.
Mesimer, a pilot as well, has flown into and out of the Marathon airport 40 times, he said, adding he would not even notice the poles because the area’s trees stand higher than the poles.
Vice Mayor Mark Senmartin, who lives along Aviation Boulevard, recused himself from the vote.
Also on the council agenda, the Boat Works Investments LLC development agreement, near mile marker 49, was approved without discussion.
Meanwhile, City Manager George Garrett, at his first meeting in this role, said he is enjoying his work. He promoted Senior Planner Brian Shea to planning director, the position Garret held for years, and said the transition will take about six months. Also, Code and Building Director Doug Lewis has resigned; this was his final meeting. He came on board prior to Hurricane Irma in September 2017. Garrett and the council said he will be missed.
Councilman Dan Zieg asked the council to reconsider using a special magistrate to hear code compliance cases and reinstitute a local code board. He said code enforcement by a jury of one’s peers was a “keynote” issue when the city incorporated, and Councilman John Bartus, who was involved in the incorporation movement, agreed.
Senmartin said the special master system has been working well.
“I was brought before the Marathon code board and it was who you knew on the board and who was buddies with who, rather than the impartial judge we have now,” he said. “I haven’t received any calls about the current system being rigged or unfair.”
Councilman Steve Cook said the system is not broken, so he would not change it. When the city used a code board, it was not meeting the definitions contained in Florida statute that required seven code board members for a city the size of Marathon. He added the cost of each choice is about the same.
Mayor Luis Gonzalez said a complete report on cases and fines is needed.
The council agreed to ask City Attorney Steve Williams to bring back options to the January meeting. Williams said the city could have one or the other, or both, as is done in Collier County. Either has the decision-making responsibility and can levy fines, he said.