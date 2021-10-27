MARATHON — An ordinance passed in September that requires more frequent building inspections on certain structures is being revisited by the Marathon City Council, with some saying that it should exclude single-story buildings.
Ordinance 2021-18 was passed at the city council’s September meeting by a 5-0 margin and says that in light of the collapse of the Champlain Tower in Surfside, buildings over 2,000 square feet that are older than 17 years will be required to be re-certified.
The city has already begun sending out letters to owners of buildings that will have to be re-certified, starting with the oldest. Among them are Bonefish Towers Condo, Marathon Community Theatre, Marathon Self Storage and Bonefish Yacht Club. In total, the list contains 36 buildings so far, and is updated each week.
However, Councilman Daniel Zieg moved to bring the ordinance back up at the recent October meeting with the argument that single-story buildings should be exempted from the ordinance.
Councilman Mark Senmartin alleges that Zieg holds this position for self-serving purposes, saying that some of Zieg’s “friends” own older single-story units and would have to spend money to get them reinspected.
Senmartin said exempting one-story buildings would not be wise. He said he knows of some single-story buildings that are in very poor condition. He used the example of some storage units and “a bunch of little industrial places back in the Avenues that I’ve heard from tenants there that the roof is falling in on them.”
City Building Official Noe Martinez urged the council to include one-story buildings, as did city attorney Steve Williams.
“Changing it is not a good idea,” Senmartin told the Free Press. “We already have some buildings in this town (that) meet the requirement and they’re falling apart.”
Martinez declined to comment on the matter when contacted by the Florida Keys Free Press, and Zieg did not return a phone call requesting input.
No action was taken on the ordinance at the October meeting and it will be discussed again in November.
According to the minutes from that meeting, Zieg suggested that the item be pushed to next month so Councilman Steve Cook can weigh in, since he was absent at the October meeting.
With a city election coming up on Nov. 2, Senmartin will be removed from office due to term limits and will only be at the next meeting to say goodbye. He said he believes that is why Zieg pushed the item to next month.
The item was brought up because of the recent collapse of a condo in the Miami-area community of Surfside, which got nationwide media attention and resulted in 98 deaths. It has prompted many communities in South Florida to reevaluate their building codes regarding inspections.
Senmartin said the possibility of tighter building inspection laws has been brought up “here and there” over the years in Marathon, usually after a destructive hurricane. He said those talks have generally been about reinspecting specific properties.
Councilman Jon Bartus said he sees both sides of the argument and thought it was right to push the item to next month and see if there are other commercial properties that the council can exempt.
The two sides, to Bartus, are that “government can be interpreted as onerous in big burdens so where do you draw that fine line between that and public safety.”
Regarding structures that are allegedly falling apart, Bartus would like to look into whether the city already has ordinances in place to deal with structures in such a state of decay. He said one way of perhaps resolving the matter would be to deal with the tallest buildings first and then work down. In the end, though, he believes the recommendation of experts should win out.
“We need to follow the advice of the building officials. Anyone who doesn’t follow that advice might be considered a fool,” he said.