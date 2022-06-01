MARATHON — The city of Marathon recently received more than $280,000 in grants from state agencies.
A $240,000 grant from the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Resilience and Coastal Protection will pay for a citywide vulnerability assessment and adaptation plan.
The grant will allow the city to hire consultants to formulate the assessments and hardening adaptations that will hinge on geographical surveys being completed this year.
In 2021, the city hired consultants to conduct a coastal resiliency study and adaptation plan for Coco Plum Beach. Flooding, sea-level rise and storm action could result in everything from loss of power to environmental impacts for Coco Plum Beach.
The study’s authors recommended adaption action plans that outline ways to harden wastewater plants, such as moving infrastructure to higher ground and implementing stormwater management, to promoting living shorelines that could lessen effects of wave action associated with storm surge and resulting damage to residences.
Using best case scenarios drawn from the unified sea-level rise projections prepared by the Southeast Florida Regional Climate Change Compact, in less than 20 years (2040) mean sea levels could be up 10-17 inches over mean sea levels recorded in 2000.
“The city of Marathon wants to have a high-water plan already in place so that any action we take is measured and appropriate,” Marathon Planning Director Brian Shea said.
The city also received a $44,571 grant from the Florida Department of Health to purchase equipment for Marathon Fire Rescue, and requires an almost $5,000 contribution from the city.
Specifically, the grant will help purchase an Epoc Reader and Phillips Tempus monitor.
The first is a wireless blood analysis testing module, and the second is a special monitor that allows a medical director, or designee, to access and assess this information remotely, while the patient is still in transit to a medical facility.
On average, Marathon Fire Rescue transports about 50 patients a month and the new equipment will enable paramedics and firefighters to safely transport more critical patients to properly equipped medical facilities on the mainland.
In 2022, the city has applied for $2.9 million in grants with $338,000 in awards.
The balance of the $2.9 million is still in the review process with the different grantors.