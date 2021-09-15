MARATHON — The Marathon City Council was planning to memorialize the untimely passing of former Islamorada mayor and Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster, who died last week from COVID-19 after a lengthy struggle, as well as to finalize the 2021-22 city budget when it met Tuesday, Sept. 14. The meeting took place after press time.
The council agenda was packed with multiple follow-up items from the August session and ordinance votes for final adoption. Among them were reviews of the Grassy Key kayak launch project, the status of the skate park grant for Community Park, a citywide “Clean the Curb” event set for Sept. 25 and an update on the city’s AV system. Some newer items included hardscaping of the city medians and a 33rd Street update.
City Manager George Garrett was expected to update the council on the city marina, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s Marathon substation, open cargo lifts and the Quay project.
Vacation rental rules were added late to the August council agenda and were expected to be finalized at the September meeting. At that last session, Garrett reviewed several increase options for vacation rental fees, while Councilman Dan Zieg called for greater enforcement of outdoor signage at all vacation rental properties. He stressed that owners and agents must post approved signage at their properties or face fines.
Zieg suggested the addition of new Code Director Ted Lozier would allow that department to “dive deeper” into making sure licensing, safety standards and rules are current, being followed and that repeat offenses are limited.
Maria Covelli, the city’s grants coordinator, was to provide an update on grant submissions, which include the fitness court for Community Park, a potential request to fund local artist works that would further enhance the fitness center, and the status of the grant agreement between the city and the Monroe County Tourist Development Council for repairs to the Community Park amphitheater roof, which needs resurfacing.
After several months of postponements, the Aquarium Encounters land-use permit request for its new project on Vaca Cut was expected to move forward. Multiple postponements have occurred because attorneys representing both Aquarium Encounters and Sea Watch condominium residents have been attempting to close the gap on this contentious issue. Residents at Sea Watch oppose the plan for the 15,200-square-foot multi-use facility, which includes a wet lab, office space, coral restoration propagation components as well as fish holding space, because they maintain it would infringe on protected mangroves and the condo community’s tranquility.
Resolutions for adoption that are follow-ups from the August meeting included imposing and collecting of wastewater special assessments and establishing increased city boat ramp fees, which are expected to be finalized after Zieg said at the August session that the current $10 fee, originally enacted in 2003, is outdated. He proposed an increase to $50 per vessel at public ramps, which he emphasized would exclude local residents. City Attorney Steve Williams was expected to address the council as to the legality of such an increase.
Other resolutions expected to be ratified are approval and allocations of market rate and affordable residential building permits for July 14, 2021, to Jan. 13, 2022 (period 1), and the ranking and allocations of early evacuation building permit allocations for that same period.
Discussion regarding limiting mobile food trucks on Sombrero Beach Road adjacent to Sombrero Beach and the finalization of building inspection requirements were likely, although the latter was not on the meeting agenda.
The council was expected to approve a request by the Keys Weekly newspaper to hold their “Best of Marathon” awards ceremony at the Community Park later this year, as well as approval of a first-time homebuyer program.
Finally, the cargo lift ordinance, which has been receiving increased attention of late by residents on social media, was to be examined again. The current ordinance, in place since 2019, states that no open lifts — only enclosed ones — are legal and covered by the ordinance. Since the council has received so much recent pressure to address approval of open lifts, which building official Noe Martinez says could be a liability issue, the council was expected to review new language from Williams.