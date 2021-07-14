MARATHON — The Marathon City Council was to begin discussions on the 2021-22 general fund budget at its Tuesday, July 13, meeting, which will ultimately determine the property tax rate for next year. The meeting took place after press time.
After being postponed from the June agenda, the council was also to hear arguments from Florida Keys Animal Encounters, better known locally as Aquarium Encounters, for consideration of a highly debated land-use permit request for their new multi-purpose warehouse project on Vaca Cut.
Attorneys for owner Ben Daughtry suggested postponement from the June session until this month because they’d been presented with new paperwork from residents of the adjacent Seawatch condominium just prior to the June meeting and required time to review. This opposition is concerned that the 15,200-square-foot facility, which includes a wet lab, office space, coral restoration propagation components as well as fish holding space, would infringe on protected mangroves.
Daughtry has maintained that this land is low-quality, low-level hammock, which is coincidentally the same as what Seawatch was constructed upon. He also said the only mangroves affected will be for ingress and egress, which is not uncommon in the Keys and complies with code standards.
A bit of history took place this past week in the Middle Keys as electricity finally made its way to Pigeon Key after 112 years. Generator power, and more recently solar power, had been the sole sources up until last week, and consequently, the council was to discuss an agreement between the city and Monroe County for funding ferry service to Pigeon Key, potentially making it more accessible to visitors.
Ongoing items included updates on the technical issues with Government TV access, the Quay property, building inspections and the annual review of vacation rental fees.
Councilman Dan Zieg has been requesting updates on the technical issues affecting transmission of the council meetings for the past three months. In previous council sessions, City Manager George Garrett has said progress is being made, although it still presents challenges for viewers.
Ordinance 2021-17 would potentially amend a portion of the local “Water and Mooring Fields” language prohibiting the launching of boats 26 feet or longer from Dodge Lake, at the public boat ramp located at Aviation Boulevard and Harbor Drive. During peak boating season, and especially during lobster mini-season, this neighborhood boat ramp becomes heavily clogged with boat and trailer traffic. Residents are hopeful this amendment will improve road safety on Aviation and lighten the congestion.
The city is seeking an interlocal agreement with Monroe County for reimbursement from Boating Improvement Funds for recreational boating projects within Marathon. The Florida Boating Improvement program provides funding through grants for boating-access projects on coastal and/or inland waters in the state.
Finally, the council was to consider a contract with Synagro South LLC for sludge dewatering and disposal services for two years with a possible one-year extension. It was also expected to approve contracts for liquid sludge hauling and disposal services with Mike Haack Excavating Inc. and Revinu Inc. for the same time periods.