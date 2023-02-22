MARATHON — Whether out of an abundance of caution, new council members’ learning curve on tough issues or a simple function of government bureaucracy, the Marathon City Council again failed to nail down several key issues held over from the December and January sessions at their Tuesday, Feb. 14, meeting.

Only one of the three most contentious items was seemingly finalized: Vice Mayor Robyn Still’s motion to reinstate the city’s annual nonprofit grant pool.

