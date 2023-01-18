MARATHON — It was only natural to suspect that with three new Marathon City Council members, struggles to understand and navigate complex issues facing the city would ensue. That was clearly evident again in the Tuesday, Jan. 10, council session.

New council members Lynn Landry, Kenny Matlock and Jeff Smith spent considerable time asking questions of City Attorney Steve Williams, City Manager George Garrett and Planning Manager Brian Shea, attempting to decide the direction the council could or couldn’t take on several issues: permit fees, BPAS, nonprofit funding and points value criteria.