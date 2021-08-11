MARATHON — The Marathon City Council’s meeting Tuesday, Aug. 10, was to be highlighted by an initial hearing to address unsafe structures in light of the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in June in the Miami suburb of Surfside. The meeting took place after press time.
Ordinance 2021-18 was up for its first public hearing as a follow up to the July meeting when Councilman Dan Zieg suggested Marathon revisit its certification and recertification process for the relatively small yet aging number of multi-story structures in Marathon. At that meeting, Zieg asked Building Official Noe Martinez to examine the necessary steps toward potentially amending the city’s building re-inspection policies.
Currently the state requires recertification for high-rise buildings every 40 years, which Zieg said was now likely to change statewide to every 20 years, and that properties like Bonefish Towers in Key Colony Beach and Seawatch in Marathon, which has undergone extensive spalling repairs the past several years, may be vulnerable to structural issues given their age and susceptibility to salt air and water.
Several additional resolutions were scheduled to be heard relate to final preparation of the 2021-22 city budget. Among them:
• A grant agreement between the city and the Monroe County Tourist Development Council for repairs to the Community Park amphitheater roof, which is in need of resurfacing and was discussed at the July meeting.
• An agreement between the city and consulting services firm Lori Lehr Inc., which would assist the city with technical revisions to its Community Rating System in order to earn a higher CRS rating. This rating increase, if achieved, could potentially reduce the cost of flood insurance for Marathon property owners.
• Resolution 2021-61 would approve a $2,180,955 contract between the city and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for local police services for fiscal year 2021-22.
• Resolution 2021-62 would impose and provide for the collection of Wastewater Special Assessments for service areas 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 and an additional resolution would impose annual stormwater utility special assessments, both pertaining to the upcoming fiscal year.
• A change order to the contract between the city and Discount Rock and Sand Inc. in the amount of $123,237 for the construction of stormwater improvements in the Sombrero Area. The council also was to vote to raise two well structures on Sombrero Beach Road in the interest of safety.
• Project work related to hardening of the city’s infrastructure, which had been proposed after Hurricane Irma. The 2021 CDBG-DR grant-funded project design, permitting, bidding and CEI Services Work is to be awarded to the Weiler Engineering Corp in an amount estimated at $1,412,050.
Several land-use permit requests were to be heard, but surprisingly, the Aquarium Encounters expansion request, which had been postponed from the past three council meetings for varying reasons, has now been shifted to the city planning department for review. Their proposed multi-use facility on Vaca Cut has been a volatile subject for Seawatch condominium residents who fear the project would impact property values and the small community’s tranquility.