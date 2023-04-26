Dock

The Marathon City Council voted to issue partial building permit fee refunds for project applications between Dec. 14, 2020 and March 14, 2023.

 Contributed

MARATHON — The Marathon City Council recently signed a resolution that will begin the process of refunding almost $2.2 million to homeowners who paid for city building permits between Dec. 14, 2020, and March 14, 2023. Staff said approximately 3,000 applicants qualify for refunds.

The refunds coincide with a 42% decrease in building permit fees that was approved at the March meeting of the Marathon City Council.