MARATHON — The Marathon City Council adopted higher vacation rental fees and approved a higher cost to replace, rather than refurbish, the Coco Plum Bridge at its Tuesday, Oct. 11, meeting.
Also, the city attorney received permission to appeal the recent denial to use 300 buildable affordable units bestowed by the state. Attorney Bart Smith will handle the city’s case before the 3rd District Court of Appeal.
At a prior meeting, Councilman Luis Gonzalez had encouraged raising the city’s vacation rentals fees, and the council agreed. Marathon’s newly-adjusted vacation rental license fees, based upon occupancy, are $1,100 for a one-bedroom unit, with an increase of $100 for every bedroom after that. Any real estate agent leasing vacation rentals will register and pay a $500 annual fee.
Meanwhile, the original $526,127 Coco Plum Bridge refurbishment project that has dragged on — too slowly for area residents who complain to council and staff — will be replaced. The November 2021 contract for bridge rehabilitation at 116th Street and 112th Street was deemed cost-prohibitive “considering these repairs are temporary and the bridge would still require replacement in a few years,” said the staff report.
Thus, the council approved a change order to replace the bridge at an additional not-to-exceed cost of almost $1 million. The completion date is Jan. 31, 2023. Funding is included in the fiscal year 2022-23 capital infrastructure budget using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds the city received due to COVID-19.
The council also approved a conditional use permit for a preliminary plat and site plan for Casa Marabella LLC at 13440 Overseas Highway and conditional use permits for nine duplexes in Crain’s Subdivision on Grassy Key.