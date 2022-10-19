MARATHON — The Marathon City Council adopted higher vacation rental fees and approved a higher cost to replace, rather than refurbish, the Coco Plum Bridge at its Tuesday, Oct. 11, meeting.

Also, the city attorney received permission to appeal the recent denial to use 300 buildable affordable units bestowed by the state. Attorney Bart Smith will handle the city’s case before the 3rd District Court of Appeal.

