MARATHON — The Marathon City Council was to address the state’s decision to rescind a longstanding agreement concerning permit reviews by drafting a new proposed memorandum of understanding with the Department of Economic Opportunity during the Tuesday, April 12, meeting.
The state rescinded its original agreement allowing the city to tentatively approve building permits prior to state review after the city was found to have violated the MOU by allowing live-aboard vessels to be counted as homes when determining total building allocations for a development project.
City staff has crafted a new MOU to submit to the state DEO for approval to replace the rescinded 17-year agreement. The relationship between Marathon and the DEO has come under scrutiny of late because of concerns that building permit requests could take upwards of 75 days for state review and approval now that the city’s tentative approval process has been removed, stalling both large construction projects as well as homeowner requests for something as straightforward as installing a fence.
The council was to review this new MOU for submission to the DEO with the hope permit requests and the approval process can be more productively re-established.
In other business, the council was to address increasing the First Time Homebuyer Assistance Program to $20,000, up from $10,000. The council was to consider approving a transfer of funds from the city’s Affordable Housing Program fund to account for this increase. There are 18 loans currently budgeted for fiscal year 2021-22 at $10,000. City Planning Manager Brian Shea will propose additional updates to the program, and suggested code and resolution options.
A follow-up item from the March session that’s scheduled as a resolution for adoption involved City Attorney Steve Williams’ annual salary. Mayor John Bartus suggested at the March meeting Williams be awarded a 20% salary increase, given his contributions to the city as well as last month’s gathering of South Florida government attorneys. The prosecutors and public defenders met with state lawmakers to encourage increasing the pay of staff attorneys, who they maintain are underpaid, leaving their positions and that increasing turnover is “endangering the public safety.” The Monroe County State Attorney’s Office has lost nine of its 15 assistant state attorneys so far this year, forcing remaining staff to double the caseloads.
Additional items to be revisited included the safety and repair costs of Coco Plum Bridge and the recently approved sign code.
Several ordinances were on the schedule which would pave the way for changing some properties in the Future Land Use Map from Residential Medium to Mixed Use Commercial, which the city manager said were designations that “made sense 10 years ago, but not today.” These include Ordinance 2021-19 for property located on 107th Street, oceanside. The applicant in this case is listed as Marathon LLC.
Other items scheduled for action included approval to alter the boundaries of a mitigation area on Grassy Key, which is associated with the Valhalla project, a resort planned off Banana Boulevard, and a resolution to designate a portion of Sombrero Beach Road as a no-parking area.