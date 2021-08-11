MARATHON — The city of Marathon hosted a workshop last week to discuss potential plans for developing the park at the former Quay property.
The designs — “Heart of the Keys,” “Hammerhead” and “Bay 54” — will be presented to the Marathon City Council at its September meeting.
All of the designs have a variety of amenities and room for food trucks.
Heart of the Keys
The Quay is rebranded with this theme to identify Marathon’s location between Key Largo and Key West. The site enters through a central landscaped fountain toward a learning center, which could house small gift sales and tourism information. It would also provide maps for the scavenger hunt around the Quay, where children can learn about local foliage, animals and geography. Each of the lines radiating from the central floor pattern points to a vista, such as a lighthouse or Florida Bay. Food trucks would have parking on the right side of the lot with gravel for patrons in line. Restrooms would be to the left. A Lookout Tower on the right would allow views of the surrounding bay. All existing sea grapes, most palms and most other plant species would remain for shade.
Hammerhead
This design seeks to activate the former peninsular Quay through dock structures and a grassy knoll for impromptu activities and interactions. The first dock uses voids in the western seawalls to provide stage for performers and sunset views. The second dock reaches to the north and bows back to the lighthouses on either side. The edge along U.S.1 would been redesigned to maximize parking and provide visual interest for passersby. One section of the parking would be defined by sailing shade structures and during events would house food trucks. A coastal structure to the west of it would provide restrooms and information about sea life that may be seen from the site. These two structures would frame an entrance featuring a landmark that echoes the character of the lighthouses. Seafarers could arrive at the hammerhead-shaped dock, which would serve as a fishing platform when unused by boats.
Bay 54
This design offers a new destination for the locals and visitors to Marathon. In anticipation of the diversity of visitors in Marathon, this design would offer opportunities for all kinds of visitors. The site includes wrap-around views of Florida Bay with boardwalks on either side and winding paths in between with various seating and shaded pavilions. It would include space for food trucks, playgrounds, yard games, a learning center, vendors and performers, all configured around the views the site has to offer.