MARATHON — Specialized vehicles bearing the Wood insignia will be driving Marathon streets later this month to collect LiDAR data to evaluate the city’s road elevation.
The effort is part of a larger strategy to strengthen and harden the city’s infrastructure and facilities in accordance with anticipated sea-level rise and storm surge and flooding. according to city officials.
“We want the citizens of Marathon to be fully informed about our efforts to protect the city and anticipate areas of concern,” Planning Director Brian Shea said. “This information will help us plan for the future.”
Wood Environmental and Infrastructure Solutions Inc. is performing the survey for all of Monroe County’s incorporated areas, starting in Islamorada. In Marathon, Wood will evaluate 63 miles of road and 35 critical facilities. The Mobile LiDAR vehicle has captured data in Plantation Key as part of a pilot project. From there the crews will work their way down the Keys collecting data within each municipality. Crews will be setting up the control survey for Marathon in late January through early February.
Residents may spot the mobile LiDAR chevron targets either painted or taped onto city streets. These targets are used in conjunction with data control points to stitch together the scans and build a model. The actual LiDAR data collection is set to occur late February through mid-March. The reports are due to the county and cities within one year.
LiDAR stands for Light Imaging Distance and Ranging. The scans will reveal the topography of the Keys and potential low-lying areas of concern. Staff is already preparing to use the data collected to further additional road elevation planning projects.