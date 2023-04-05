Sign

The city of Marathon implemented new parking and boat launching fees on April 1.

MARATHON — The city of Marathon implemented new parking and boat launching fees for visitors on April 1.

It took two different city councils and almost eight months to finalize and execute the fees. Resolution 2023-33 was adopted in September 2022, establishing fees for boat ramp usage and beach parking to defray the costs of operating and maintaining the ramps and Sombrero Beach.

