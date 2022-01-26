Michelle Cook is one of Marathon’s Voluntary Home Buyout applicants. She said she tried many times to flood-proof the rental property before concluding it would be better to demolish the low-lying home.
The Voluntary Home Buyout program pays market value for homes with repetitive damage occupied by low-income tenants or owners. This home in Marathon suffers from a myriad of issues, including spalling and foundation cracks.
MARATHON — After Hurricane Irma swept the Florida Keys in 2017, the state Department of Economic Opportunity allocated $75 million for the Voluntary Home Buyout program of the Community Development Block Grant–Disaster Recovery.
The Voluntary Home Buyout program targets homes with repetitive damage occupied by low-income tenants or owners. The city negotiates a deal, buys the home and demolishes it to leave the lot open for use as a “pocket park” green space or for stormwater management.
The city has $5 million to spend and there are currently nine properties in the program.
“We are looking for an additional 10 to 15 applicants to complete the program and expend the available grant funds,” said Maria Covelli, the city’s grants coordinator.
Michelle Cook is one of the applicants.
“I could have sold this home five times,” she said of the rental property on the corner of 39th and Washington streets in Marathon. “But I wouldn’t wish this property with all its flooding problems on anybody. It needs to be torn down.”
Cook said she took complicated and expensive steps to preserve the property — regrading the yard, building a protective wall around the front door and adding new gutters to redirect rain — but none was sufficient.
“Previously, the offers were valued at pre-Irma prices. Now, the Voluntary Buyout pays the post-disaster fair market value,” Covelli said.
Most homes in the program fall into the $175,000 to $250,000 range, but the cap for an individual home is $750,000.
Although Cook’s last tenants moved out more than two years ago, the Voluntary Buyout Program also has a provision for tenants. Renters who need to relocate due to the home being demolished can be provided up to $10,000 for out-of-county relocation expenses or $25,000 for in-county relocation expenses.
Marathon’s Voluntary Buyout Program may also benefit homeowners who face persistent and unfixable code violations with the attendant fines.
To apply for the program, visit the city’s website and click on the Planning Department page and the Voluntary Buyout tab. To speak to Maria Covelli, email covellim@ci.marathon.fl.us.