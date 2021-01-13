MARATHON — A 43-year-old Miami man was arrested Monday, Jan. 4, following a traffic stop in which deputies say 6.1 ounces of cocaine and more than $3,000 in cash were found.
Lazaro Rodriguez was charged with trafficking cocaine, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Sgt. Joel Slough stopped a 2014 Ford Explorer at approximately 9:09 a.m. on U.S. 1 near 63rd Street for changing lanes without using turn signals, reports say.
K9 Coral responded and alerted to drugs in the vehicle, reports say.
Rodriguez stated the cocaine was his as there was a female passenger in the vehicle, reports say. Rodriguez allegedly stated he buys the cocaine in Miami and sells it in the Keys.
Rodriguez was taken to jail. The passenger was not charged.