MARATHON — The city of Marathon has been at the forefront of affordable and workforce housing development over the past decade, and the 124-unit Coco Vista is the newest entry.
All 300 building allocations — technically termed “Early Evacuation Units” — that Marathon received in 2018 from the state when then-Gov. Rick Scott awarded Monroe County 1,300 units post-Hurricane Irma have been allocated to developers.
Brian Schmitt, president of Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate, has been instrumental in utilizing many of those permits.
An additional 307 allocations were awarded to Marathon from Monroe County last September, said City Manager George Garrett. He said roughly 750 affordable housing units have been built and received a certificate of occupancy in Marathon in the last 10 years.
Schmitt and his family have owned the land at Coco Plum Drive and Avenue A (Pescayo Avenue) for decades, and Schmitt has laid all the groundwork for the Coco Vista project, which will be overseen by Vestcor, a developer based in Jacksonville that specializes in affordable housing projects.
“I could have sold this project to several developers but felt Vestcor, which also developed the Quarry apartments on Rockland Key, were the right ones for this undertaking,” Schmitt said. The 109 building allocations that accompany the land came from Schmitt via the city of Marathon.
Coco Vista is scheduled to break ground around mid-May and be completed by the end of 2023. Garrett said permit approvals are still pending and the city “will push as hard as we can so they can meet their timeline.”
The complex will contain 124 units across two adjoining properties, with 15 of those as already existing, deed-restricted affordable apartments. Those current tenants will be accommodated either through remaining in those units or being offered one of the new units when they are complete.
Alex Hepler, director of construction at Vestcor, said his group’s expertise in affordable housing — more than 80% of the company’s emphasis is in affordable housing — along with the company’s connections in Tallahassee and experience with the Quarry apartments project all played a role in their interest and involvement.
Like the Quarry project, Charley Toppino and Sons will be the general contractor. Vestcor is 50-50 partners on the Quarry with the Toppino family.
“Vestcor was initially reluctant to undertake a project of this size in the Keys,” because of its location and access, but the experience on Quarry convinced them to become involved in Coco Vista, Hepler said.
There is a mixed income plan for Coco Vista based on average median income, or AMI. Monroe County has one of the highest AMI’s in the state, at $84,400, which Hepler described as “one of the ‘more drastic’ situations in Florida.”
The projected breakdown of units is as follows:
• 17 units for families at 30% of AMI ($25,320 annual household income);
• 37 units for families at 60% of AMI ($50,640);
• 20 units for families at 70% of AMI ($59,080);
• 5 units for families at 80% of AMI ($67,232); and
• 30 units at upward of 120% of AMI (up to $100,848).
There will be 23 one-bedroom, 62 two-bedroom and 24 three-bedroom apartments. It will finish as three separate buildings, three stories in height and be podium built with parking underneath. It’s expected to include a clubhouse, fitness center and recreation area.
WRH Realty, also based out of Jacksonville, is one of the largest privately owned, full-service multifamily property management companies in the southeastern United States. They specialize in tax credit apartment management and will be the management company for Coco Vista, responsible for qualifying families and ensuring qualified applicants end up in these units.