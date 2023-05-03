MARATHON — The heartbreaking developments at St. Columba Episcopal Church’s apartments in Marathon continue.
The Brigid Place balcony collapse that occurred April 15 at the housing complex has led to a finding by RAF Structural Engineering LLC of Big Pine Key that all 16 apartments located at 1655 Overseas Highway in Marathon are structurally unsafe.
The housing complex is expected to remain closed to residents for an extended period. St. Columba Episcopal Church faces lengthy and costly structural upgrades.
The Rev. Debra Maconaughey of St. Columba said by phone “the building is fixable and that’s our plan. We’ll raise money and look for grants. I know we can do this.”
Maconaughey acknowledged the process will take a long time and a lot of money. She will need to aggressively broaden her funding search, although she is admittedly unfamiliar with navigating local, county, state and nonprofit avenues.
But she maintains the financial implications pale in comparison to the heartache and sudden displacement her tenants have faced.
“The financial support for hotel rooms and food ended on Friday morning,” she said. “Most residents have found temporary housing, either with family or friends, and some even found one-bedroom apartments, since there are some ‘off-season’ rental opportunities in the city that will last until December.”
However, several families have relocated out of the Keys, while others with children in schools are merely trying to get to the end of the school year before deciding what to do next. There are two sets of families with no place to go, one of which is staying at the church.
Maconaughey understands the need for local affordable housing and is dealing with each situation individually.
“This is why we bought the building,” she said. “So many in the community and in our congregation have been searching, trying to help. It’s been a tremendous effort. Most people don’t realize how important this building is to the life of this city.”
The city distributed a press release on April 28 about the engineer’s findings that the complex is structurally unsafe.
“This does not mean that the buildings have been condemned. It does mean that the buildings cannot be occupied at this time,” the release states.
City Manager George Garrett said the city ”doesn’t want to presuppose the determination, but if the church decides to repair the building, residents will be out a while. This is major spalling, and how the church decides to handle this is up to them.”
City Building Official Gerard Roussin was more succinct: “We’ve lost another 16 affordable housing units.” Mariner Place on Coco Plum Drive was shuttered in early 2022 due to structural issues.
Last week’s inspection revealed structural problems that extend well beyond the collapsed balcony. The prefabricated first-floor system in units 5-8 presents serious damage, says the report. Spalling, peeling, loss of section and reinforcement corrosion were observed at all four of the units.
It also outlined second-floor concrete damage, including a ceiling opening at three different locations. A cracked floor was observed as was spalling and cracks at the other three balconies.
But perhaps the most revealing assessment involved the main structural beams and columns, which “would require immediate concrete repair.” Two local contractors said this week this could be a building “death sentence” since indications are the entire structural quality of all four buildings is compromised.
Maconaughey said that when the church purchased the property in 2018 and renovated it into 2020, such severe structural issues were not conveyed to her by the contractor or subcontractor.
“We never knew spalling was as extensive as it was and no red flags were ever brought up to me,” she said.
The next steps are to talk with another set of experts to get estimates on the repairs and to continue forging forward raising money.
“I live in the world of hopefulness,” Maconaughey said. “There’s the pain of the situation and the heartache, but in end, no one got hurt.”
Maconaughey said she has reached out to the Red Cross for possible assistance, which Leah Stockton, Florida Keys area president of the United Way of Collier and the Keys, also explored on behalf of the church.
Deborah Koch, executive director of the Greater Miami and the Keys Red Cross, responded to Stockton in an email, saying, “if the building incident were caused by a storm or fire, the Red Cross would respond.”
But she added they “generally do not respond to incidents where a landlord or building management would have responsibility for the condition of the building and care of its residents.”
The Coldwell Banker Schmitt Charitable Foundation funded hotel room stays for displaced residents and Keys Area Interdenominational Resources (KAIR) also funded hotel nights under its homelessness prevention emergency funds, but that temporary funding has concluded.