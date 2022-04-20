MARATHON — The Marathon City Council kicked off its meeting last week with a further review of increasing the First Time Homebuyer Assistance Program to $20,000, up from the current $10,000.
Two speakers addressed the council, including Realtor Josh Mothner, who suggested the Loan-to-Value (LTV) aspect and construction below the flood plain should be considered in any decision they reach. There are 18 loans currently budgeted for fiscal year 2022 at $10,000. The council, which was without member Steve Cook, agreed to further review the ordinance language for the May session and determine next steps.
Andy Newman, president of Newman PR, which handles all public relations for Monroe County tourism, kicked off a tribute to the Friends of Old Seven with a video compilation of the national media coverage that aired after the restoration of the Old Seven Mile Bridge was completed in January. Newman called the accomplishment “the most important news for tourism in the Keys this year.”
A ceremonial $18,000 contribution was made to the city by the nonprofit, established in 2011 to lead the saving of the 2.2-mile bridge section from Marathon to Pigeon Key. The contribution is explicitly earmarked to help fund eventual restroom improvements at Sunset Park, which is adjacent to the bridge. Bernard Spinrad, the long-term president of Friends of Old Seven, made the presentation, saying, “Our mission has been accomplished.”
The group officially dissolved after the presentation, adding that the work held “historical significance and has been so meaningful to Marathon and the Florida Keys.”
Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay presented another check to the city, this time in the amount of $51,000, because expenses at the Marathon substation fell below what the city had budgeted.
Two major decisions were approved as consent agenda items, meaning there was no public discussion at the session. City Attorney Steve Williams’ annual salary was increased 20% at the behest of Mayor John Bartus and the council in March. According to the council, this was awarded given his valuable contributions to the city as well as due to recent pleas by South Florida government attorneys to encourage increasing the pay of staff attorneys, who they maintain are underpaid and leaving their positions.
The other was council approval of a new, replacement memorandum of understanding between the city and the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to replace the previous 17-year agreement, which the state agency dissolved last month. This action was a necessary step toward repairing the relationship between Marathon and the DEO. (See related story on page 1A.)
Councilman Dan Zieg introduced two items at the meeting: a request to recommend immediate improvements for traffic flow on U.S. 1 to the Florida Department of Transportation, and his disappointment with the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority for increasing rates — “with no discussion and no input” — by 2.5% across the board to account for processing credit card payments.
FKAA Deputy Executive Director Greg Veliz clarified in a subsequent conversation that while a 2.5% to 3.5% increase is occurring, it’s because FKAA acts as a collection agent for third-party entities like Marathon for wastewater billing. FKAA can’t absorb those fees, and it’s up to the respective municipalities, such as Marathon, to decide whether to absorb those fees or pass them on to the consumer.
It was announced that the grand opening of the city’s new Fitness Park will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, and the Southernmost AIDS/HIV “Smart Ride” was approved for Nov. 18-19. Nearly 400 cyclists are expected to ride from South Miami to Hawks Cay that weekend.
Finally, discussion regarding designating a portion of Sombrero Beach Road as a no-parking area elicited resident comments about safety for children, ability to enter their own property amid parked vehicles and overall congestion near Sombrero Beach. The council received feedback that vehicles parked within no-parking areas could be towed without sheriff’s office deputies or city staff being present. This will require an ordinance change that City Manager George Garrett said would be given high priority.