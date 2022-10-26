MARATHON — Nine candidates seek to serve their city on the Marathon City Council. The candidates were given a week to answer four queries. The responses are presented in the order received. Here are the candidates’ replies to the two final questions. Responses may have been edited for length. The election is Nov. 8 and the four highest vote-getters will take the oath of office at the Nov. 15 council meeting.

Question 3: What are issues (or an issue) you’d like to solve in Marathon? What do you propose as solutions? When can you see this being accomplished?