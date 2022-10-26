MARATHON — Nine candidates seek to serve their city on the Marathon City Council. The candidates were given a week to answer four queries. The responses are presented in the order received. Here are the candidates’ replies to the two final questions. Responses may have been edited for length. The election is Nov. 8 and the four highest vote-getters will take the oath of office at the Nov. 15 council meeting.
Question 3: What are issues (or an issue) you’d like to solve in Marathon? What do you propose as solutions? When can you see this being accomplished?
Richard Tamborrino: Our vacation rental situation is the No. 1 concern for residents because it undermines our quality of life. However, bucking state laws while acknowledging land- and homeowner’s rights is very difficult. But, a community and a community government also have an obligation to balance resident’s quality of life within state laws and landowner rights. We need to implement an immediate 90-day moratorium on any new vacation rental licenses while the new council discusses a long-term strategy. We need to explore vacation rental density in neighborhoods and consider an appropriate density threshold. We should increase vacation rental license fees along with county assessments for non-homesteaded properties licensed as vacation rentals, while exempting non-homesteaded properties used as second homes and long-term rentals. Finally, the city can use the increased vacation rental fees, along with parking and boat ramp revenues, to fund a person to identify VR violators.
James Michael Leonard: I want to solve Marathon’s housing issues. It’s been talked about for 20 years but there never has been a total solution. I believe my idea, “Marathon Housing and Finance Authority,” is the solution. MHFA will be a public/private partnership that will purchase land and building rights, deed-restrict the land and then lease the land for 99 years. The authority will interview and approve qualified local developers who will be part of the solution. The private sector only will be permitted to design and build approved workforce and/or affordable housing based on agreed criteria, size and price. In addition to buying and leasing the land, the authority can become a lender to first-time buyers or other buyers that meet the criteria to quality for a loan. So, my idea can bring back the American Dream: home ownership. My plan is not easy, but it is a proven plan that has worked time and again. The key is there are several ways to successfully finance the project without raising taxes, and my plan will be tailor-made to assist Marathon locals. This is not a short-term solution. It will take time but we will begin to see initial results in two years.
Kenny Matlock: Our biggest issue is vacation rentals. We need to start by increasing rental license fees to cover our costs to add weekend code enforcement and actually enforce our current rental laws. We need to tighten up on wasteful spending. To start, a solution is not adding new city-owned properties, which need to be built up and maintained when we cannot effectively maintain what we have. We ask too much of our staff who maintain the properties already. These issues could be remedied very quickly should the council vote to move forward.
Jeff Smith: I believe one of the biggest challenges facing Marathon is how to engage the residents to participate in the governance of our community. Many residents feel their concerns are not being addressed by the city. These concerns vary from government service levels, code compliance, environmental degradation, climate change and growth management. I know we have some great minds in our community who have wonderful ideas to improve our quality of life. Collaboration with the council, city staff and residents may serve to alleviate some of the frustration within the community. Working together, we can adopt effective policies to mitigate the impacts of change on our quality of life. I propose we hold one-a-month workshops on various issues of concern to the citizens on dates previously used for the second monthly city council meeting. An open forum, operating in the sunshine, can facilitate robust dialogue with various stakeholders focusing on solutions to identified topics. Social media outreach and web-based surveys can assist to engage the public in the process. The city should strive to be open, accessible and transparent to achieve a sense of responsiveness to citizens’ concerns. This initiative could be implemented commencing January of 2023.
Wayne Quarberg: We must improve communication between the city and our residents. We must also develop ways residents can contribute and formulate positive direction for Marathon. I want to use my connections and experience in aviation to once again establish commuter air service to the Marathon airport. I would like to be the liaison between the airport and the Marathon City Council.
Robyn Still: Marathon is in a housing crisis. We must find a balance between property rights and affordable housing for local, working families in our community. We all have experienced the exodus of more and more critical professionals from our community through the inability to obtain affordable housing. This problem comes as a result of not only vacation rentals, but also the high number of second homes vacant throughout three quarters of the year. While I support property rights, this trend must be addressed if our community is to survive. I’ll continue to support enforcement of our current vacation ordinances as a way of maintaining a balance between our residents and our tourism industry. The city of Marathon purchased a software program that helps with enforcement and is being used to target illegal vacation rental properties. Homeowners are being cited and fines are being collected. I will continue to battle for home rule since we are best equipped to govern ourselves and our unique county. I’m committed to working together as a community to develop strategies focused on easing the difficulties we face. Some of these can be addressed quicker, like enforcement, but others will require more time and work.
Kevin Macaulay: Better regulation and protection of our environmental resources is a must, but just as importantly, we have to find long-term solutions to affordability issues Keys-wide. There are no magic wands to solve these problems. If it were easy or obvious, we still would not be discussing them 20-plus years after realizing what was going on. We need to work with other Florida municipalities that are experiencing similar issues and form coalitions to lobby Tallahassee with a unified voice. We must regain local decision-making control to completely resolve these issues. Public-private partnerships are also going to be crucial moving forward; government cannot tackle these problems alone. One of the greatest assets I bring to these problems is my proven track record of research success. We cannot solve problems we do not fully understand and we cannot come up with all the solutions in a vacuum. Local governments throughout the country are struggling with similar issues and they are trying new and creative ideas to deal with these problems. I will be able to dig deep into this research so we can attack these issues from a more informed point of view and with the backing of facts and evidence.
Gerald Lynn Landry: The city should be run as a service. We need to provide the best services we [can]. We need to have a more open-door policy in the city. Council and staff should be more accessible. This starts with Marathon City Council. The vacation rental industry has grown exponentially in the last few years, and staffing and enforcement have not kept up with this growth. We need to hire more staff to enforce our rental ordinances and adjust fees to pay for this, and not increase taxes. Vacation rentals should not affect the quality of life of our residents. Affordable housing is always an issue in the city. We need to fight to recover the 300 units, and lobby Tallahassee for more affordable allocations and work with the county and other municipalities to try and move more allocations to the city.
Ingrid Tyree: I am running for city council for our children and young families. It is my passion to make sure we are making the correct decisions, so that our children can dream of building their families here. My intention is to focus on locals that work hard and need to spend time with their children as well. Right now, there are no breaks because the cost of living is horrendous. There needs to be a balance; putting the tax burden on the tourists and their activities are what every other tourist state does. Please think about that. This all boils down to infrastructure, land-use taxing. And breaks for family-owned small businesses.
Question 4: How long have you lived in Marathon? What would you change if you could?
Tamborrino: 1. Based on numerous interviews I’ve conducted with builders, contractors and city staff the past five months, it’s clear the planning department requires immediate oversight and reshaping. This department appears to be slowing the permitting process the most and negatively impacting builders and homeowners. A homeowner shouldn’t have to wait months and even years for an approved permit. My expertise in workflow and organizational management, customer service standards and identifying solutions to problems will help the council and city navigate this problem. 2. Regarding Fishermen’s Hospital: I support a hospital in our community. It enhances the city. However, I do not support extension of the MSTU. Baptist Health Systems has a $2 billion endowment. They pursued Fishermen’s purchase for 10 years. Baptist already received over $20 million in donations and from the MSTU. Baptist thought enough of the hospital to purchase Fishermen’s pre-Irma and must have done due diligence on their investment beforehand. They knew what they were getting into 100%. The council that approved the MSTU did not do its due diligence when proposing an MSTU to support reconstruction plans, nor did they heed residents’ voices. Additionally, many residents have experienced pain with the hospital’s emergency department insurance situation, which I illuminated in a series of news articles for The Citizen.
Leonard: I’ve lived in Marathon since 2005 when I married Lindsay Rabito Leonard. Lindsay has lived in Marathon since the mid-1960s. I first came to the Keys in 1981 and have been a property owner since 1987. I’ve been active in the community since I arrived but stepped up my efforts in 2011 when I retired. I love the people of our wonderful community, which is why I volunteered as member of the Code Board, Planning Commission, Value Tax Board, chairman of the Fishermen’s Foundation Council, Fishermen’s Hospital Board of Directors, mentor for Take Stock, and the chamber and the Rotary Club of Marathon. If I could change one thing, I’d go back to January 2012 as the country was emerging from the horrible recession. I’d have requested the city create a strategic financial and infrastructure plan that provided the knowledge to better control events of the last decade. The following could’ve been addressed: create a formal plan to annually increase the city’s reserves; retain building allocations so the city could annually address the workforce housing issues; create deed-restricted land, allocations and models to provide low-cost workforce housing; restructure the Code Board; break the city into quadrants and assign code enforcement personnel to each quadrant; stagger working hours to increase the ability to locate the violators.
Matlock: I am a fifth-generation Conch. I was born in Key West and lived in Marathon my entire life. My wife also was born and raised here and our daughter as well. There are many things I would like to change. In a perfect world, I would make it the small island community I grew up in. As of now, I am just trying to preserve what we have and stop developers wherever legally possible.
Smith: I moved to Marathon in 1978 and have observed many changes over my residency including the replacement of the Seven Mile Bridge and highway expansion to four lanes. I have watched the primary economic drivers change from commercial fishing to tourism. If I could change things, it would be to limit the impact of vacation rentals on our community by placing both a license cap and valuation criteria. Unlimited license possibility is placing our neighborhoods and community at great peril to loss. The neighborhoods have been fractured and the intrusion into our dry-lot family neighborhoods has further contributed to the sense of loss in our community. The ratio of vacation rentals compared to permanent housing is now at 15%. Key Colony is approaching a 70% vacation rental component, a number which if reached in Marathon would decimate our community. We have a fixed supply of houses with fewer available for full-time residents producing price increases on rental rates. The vacation rentals have a much higher impact on our infrastructure and environment than owner-occupied units and review and planning to manage these impacts need to be addressed.
Quarberg: I have lived and worked in Marathon for more than 43 years. I have formed and currently run several worldwide businesses right here in Marathon. A quick search of my name will give you some idea of what I have been involved in — all formed and still based right here in Marathon. If I could go back in time, I would attempt to slow the hostile takeover by outside developers and special interest groups. Marathon is not the family-friendly community it once was. We may never get back to where Marathon was 43 years ago when I moved here, but we can for sure stop killing off what is left.
Still: I moved to Marathon in 2016 when my husband and I bought The Tackle Box. We had no family in Marathon. We had only met customers of our store and we knew very few residents. However, we quickly discovered Marathon is a community who cares about helping neighbors. This was further demonstrated in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. Every day you saw neighbors helping neighbors. We worked together during a crisis. We were a united community, not a divided community. Differences were put aside for common goals. Marathon is facing serious issues and challenges impacting all of us, either directly or indirectly. There are no quick or easy answers. There are differing viewpoints as to what has caused these issues and challenges. Regardless of the cause(s), we need to focus on what we can do — not what we cannot. Fighting amongst ourselves must stop. We need to work with each other and not against each other. We need to work with our neighboring municipalities and the county. My goal is to work with everyone, regardless of viewpoint(s) or opinions. I want to bring back the “community” so we can work together on these serious issues and challenges.
Macaulay: In January, I will have lived in Marathon for 13 years. I came here with a job at Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission as a coral biologist and fell in love not only with the reef but with Marathon and the people who live here. I have fought to protect and preserve the world’s third largest barrier reef, our backyard, my entire career. I have watched as many of my friends and neighbors have struggled to survive here, much like the reef. We all know the affordable housing crisis is only worsening, the vacation rentals have altered the sense of community, and the reef is still struggling. These three issues — as well as returning local decision-making control from Tallahassee — are the things I will be focusing most on if elected.
Landry: I have lived in Marathon for 32 years. I want to find ways to balance families and tourism. We need to have more workshops and get community involvement to come up with creative ways to keep locals and families in Marathon.
Tyree: My husband and I have been snowbirds for 17 years. We have been permanent residents for the last three-and-a-half years. I also have two daughters who live here. One is a teacher and the other is a chef in Marathon. If I could change one thing, it would be the language barrier between the local government and the city. The city is a melting pot and we need to include every one of our citizens.