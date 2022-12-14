MARATHON — Marathon City Council’s last meeting of 2022, fresh off November’s election results where three new members were installed, was relatively light but included several important discussion areas and resolutions. The meeting took place after press time Tuesday. Results will be presented in the next edition of the Free Press.

Councilman Jeff Smith was expected to lead a discussion on the city’s ability to modify its vacation rental ordinance without penalty from the state. Smith was to ask the council to consider the Florida Attorney General’s opinion on the preemptive statute that may allow Marathon to legally use the “Islamorada carve out” ruling to make changes without nullifying the existing ordinance. State lawmakers, who oppose local governments having a say over transient rentals in their jurisdictions, have allowed existing rules to remain in place as long as they are not changed.

