MARATHON — Marathon City Council’s last meeting of 2022, fresh off November’s election results where three new members were installed, was relatively light but included several important discussion areas and resolutions. The meeting took place after press time Tuesday. Results will be presented in the next edition of the Free Press.
Councilman Jeff Smith was expected to lead a discussion on the city’s ability to modify its vacation rental ordinance without penalty from the state. Smith was to ask the council to consider the Florida Attorney General’s opinion on the preemptive statute that may allow Marathon to legally use the “Islamorada carve out” ruling to make changes without nullifying the existing ordinance. State lawmakers, who oppose local governments having a say over transient rentals in their jurisdictions, have allowed existing rules to remain in place as long as they are not changed.
Marathon’s vacation rental ordinance is the only one in the county that allows for seven-day rentals. The rest of Monroe County is 30 days. Smith shared that the intent of this discussion is to ensure Marathon does not jeopardize that seven-day rule by making any changes to the current ordinance.
Councilwoman Robyn Still was expected to lead a related discussion of how and whether houseboats should qualify as vacation rentals. Smith was also planning to lead discussion on BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) fees.
One resolution up for adoption is 2022-133, which would formally encourage Gov. Ron DeSantis to appoint recently termed-out former councilman Dan Zieg to the Florida Housing Finance Corporation Board.
Mayor Luis Gonzalez confirmed this request was initiated by the Monroe County Commission and a conversation with County Commissioner David Rice revealed that Monroe County has had scant representation on this state board, which was created by the Florida Legislature 40 years ago to assist in providing a range of affordable housing opportunities state-wide. He added it was customary to reach out to municipalities across the state for representation.
Monroe County Mayor Pro Tem Holly Raschein served on that board briefly after she termed out of the Florida House of Representatives but had to resign that post when she was appointed to fill the open County Commission seat held by the late Mike Forster. Rice said Zieg is a good choice, given his familiarity with affordable housing issues, council experience and his availability to attend meetings throughout the state.
Another significant resolution up for adoption is 2022-138, which would reduce permit fees in Marathon from 3% to 1% for 12-18 months, according to Building Department Manager Gerard Roussin. This reduction would be made possible by the fees expected to be collected from two large projects, most importantly, the Valhalla Project, an eco-resort planned for Grassy Key.
Roussin explained that the Building Department is classified as a free enterprise, meaning funds collected by that department cannot be mixed with other revenues collected from other departments. Under state rules, a city’s building department is not allowed to show a profit. Because these two projects would generate significant permitting fees in 2023 and possibly well into 2024, the city is requesting this adjustment, which would likely be welcomed by local builders, contractors and residents.
Other topics include Resolution 2022-135 to adjust a rounding error for the new wastewater rates. In February, the council voted to pass Resolution 2022-25 to increase wastewater assessments rates for new construction. Resolution 2022-135 would amend the February resolution to account for a rounding assumption made by the city’s consultants that was not caught at the time of adoption.
Finally, Resolution 2022-137 would approve an agreement with Florida Technical Consultants, a continuing services contractor for Geographic Information System mapping services. GIS allows the city to create, manage, analyze and map all types of data, which provides information for future growth considerations.