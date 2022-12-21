marathon seal

MARATHON — From the start of the Tuesday, Dec. 13, Marathon City Council meeting, it was clear new council members would be asking questions, attempting to understand tough issues and navigating legal concerns along the way.

Councilman Jeff Smith wasted no time proposing that the city seek the Florida State Attorney General’s opinion to clear up ambiguity in the current vacation rental ordinance and whether asking for such clarification would jeopardize Marathon’s grandfathered status.

