MARATHON — From the start of the Tuesday, Dec. 13, Marathon City Council meeting, it was clear new council members would be asking questions, attempting to understand tough issues and navigating legal concerns along the way.
Councilman Jeff Smith wasted no time proposing that the city seek the Florida State Attorney General’s opinion to clear up ambiguity in the current vacation rental ordinance and whether asking for such clarification would jeopardize Marathon’s grandfathered status.
State lawmakers, who oppose local governments having a say over transient rentals in their jurisdictions, have allowed existing rules to remain in place as long as they are not changed.
City Attorney Steve Williams advised that “touching the vacation rental ordinance is perilous,” but that there was little danger seeking the AG’s opinion. However, he also cautioned the council that even a favorable ruling might open the door for the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and even private citizens to “challenge any change to the current ordinance.”
“How much risk is this council willing to take?” Williams asked, adding there is a state precedent that if a municipality loses its ordinance, it also loses its enforcement.
Smith made the motion to proceed, but Williams’ feedback gave the other four council members pause and the motion failed due to lack of a second.
Councilwoman Robyn Still led a brief discussion of how and whether houseboats qualify as vacation rentals. Williams again offered his legal expertise, explaining how “units on water” are clearly defined by the state for vacation rental purposes, that enforcement varies by definition and that Marathon’s vacation rental ordinance is predicated on “land-based” units. The item was subsequently tabled for February.
Smith also delved into a complex discussion on BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) fee increases, which the council decided would be best served with further information provided by Planning Manager Brian Shea in January.
Smith continued with another agenda item by suggesting a second council meeting on the fourth Tuesday every month, crafted as a roundtable, to engage the community on additional issues that the council might later want to take action on. Smith’s contention was the council needed a mechanism to hear more resident concerns, and the city would be well-served by this additional open meeting. That motion was unanimously approved by the council to begin in January.
Still added a request to revisit the nonprofit grant pool that was annually budgeted prior to Hurricane Irma. She implored the council to support Marathon nonprofits that “provide valuable services to paycheck-to-paycheck families.” The fund was $90,000 in 2017, and there was discussion regarding past recipients’ worthiness. The council unanimously approved reinstatement of the fund but agreed to construct qualification guidelines for a January discussion.
The most contentious subject, which included multiple resident comments, involved Resolutions 2022-131 and 2022-132, which would approve a conditional use permit for 124 affordable housing units at the Coco Vista community off Coco Plum Drive. The city still has the 3rd District Court of Appeal’s rejection of 300 ROGOs it was awarded in 2018 following Hurricane Irma hanging over its head, rendering any council permit approvals as tenuous.
Considerable time was taken to clarify that the resolution was merely to approve the conditional use permit, not any permitting allocation. Vestcor, the applicant and their attorney, Bart Smith, assured the council they would assume responsibility for fighting this in Tallahassee, given the permit scrutiny the city is under, if and when that time comes. Smith requested formal “hold harmless” documentation to ensure the city is protected, which Williams confirmed would be constructed.
Residents expressed concerns about traffic, the Coco Plum Bridge condition and the area’s sewage infrastructure, at times in heated and elongated exchanges.
In other items, Resolution 2022-133, which would formally encourage Gov. Ron DeSantis to appoint recently termed-out councilman Dan Zieg to the Florida Housing Finance Corporation Board, was approved. Public Works and Engineering Director Carlos Solis said the Coco Plum Bridge refurbishment may be complete by the end of the year and that parking meters for the boat ramps and Sombrero Beach, despite supply chain issues, should arrive, be installed and functional in January.
The final vote of the evening involving Resolution 2022-138, which proposed to reduce permit fees in Marathon from 3% to 1% for 12-18 months, was tabled to January in order to get a clearer picture of the financial impact.
City Manager George Garrett suggested that since large permit fees are expected to be collected next year and into 2024 from two significant projects, including the Valhalla Project, an eco-resort planned for Grassy Key, and because state rules do not allow a city’s building department to show a profit, that building department reserves could be used to cover building department expenses. This would accomplish both the need to balance the building department’s bottom line and to also reduce those reserves.