MARATHON — The Marathon City Council whisked through a reasonably short agenda at its Tuesday, Oct. 12, examining and approving the winner of the four art submissions for the new fitness court at the Marathon Community Park. Councilman Steve Cook was absent.
The artwork is intended to enhance and beautify the overall footprint of the projected fitness court, which was officially approved at an estimated cost of $131,865. Construction will now move forward.
The council, however, still could not come to consensus regarding review and inspection of older buildings, following the deadly collapse of the Champlain Tower in Miami in June.
Councilman Dan Zieg proposed that any two-story or taller building in Marathon that has been in existence for 17 years or longer, as determined by Marathon’s building official, will require recertification.
Councilman Mark Senmartin strongly objected to the two-story threshold, saying he knows of a one-story commercial space in Marathon where the roof is caving in and concrete is coming down, forcing the tenant to install netting for protection.
Building Official Noe Martinez confirmed the building Senmartin referenced should “possibly be demolished.” He also urged the council to include one-story structures in the ordinance, because if not, “it might come back to haunt us.”
City Attorney Steve Williams agreed all buildings should be included for public safety reasons. The proposed ordinance will discussed further at the November meeting.
Boat ramp fees, which was not specifically on the council agenda, received ample discourse. Public Works and Engineering Director Carlos Solis reviewed data he compiled that showed usage at the two primary city boat ramps: 33rd Street and The Quay property. He said that based on year-round activity, and accounting for peak season, that a $20 launch fee and a $40 launch and park fee would be appropriate. Based on those fees, he anticipated generating $213,000 at those two ramps. Mayor Luis Gonzalez requested an expense estimate from Solis for the November meeting, with the understanding that implementing these fees would require additional code staff.
City Manager George Garrett briefly reviewed the upcoming state legislative session and pointed out that water quality funding approaching $9 million was in play for the city. He also referenced derelict vessel and mooring laws, which will have an impact on Marathon. Senmartin said he’s hopeful hurricane modeling and evacuation parameters will change because 2020 Census data shows the city’s population base to be smaller than what the 2010 Census found. Current modeling is predicated upon the 2010 Census.
Councilman John Bartus expressed concern that Monroe County isn’t taking a more active role and paying close enough attention to potential property takings cases when the county reaches buildout, which is anticipated in 2023. Garrett had already urged the council to follow this matter and other priorities being set by the county.
Zieg introduced discussion regarding the city’s 2013 taxi ordinance, saying it’s time to either enforce the laws better or abolish it outright. He received support from two local taxi drivers, who said that many unlicensed operators come to Marathon for the weekend and use their personal vehicles to transport customers. Senmartin suggested a monthly taxi inspection and license verification procedure, which all agreed should be finalized by January.
The council agreed to waive fees and allow beer and wine sales at the Celtic Fest, to be held at the Community Park on Jan. 8-9. It also approved limiting access of mobile food vendors on Sombrero Beach Road, immediately adjacent to Sombrero Beach. Attorney Williams updated the council that he is slowly “cleaning up the code book,” which was approved by ordinance, and that next month they should expect to see even bigger cleanup.
Finally, Bartus applauded approval of Ordinance 2021-24, which would reset the Florida Building Code provisions related to hurricane damage. Florida Statutes confers the authority to local governments to determine its communities’ best interests, so the council directed city staff to examine changing the cumulative requirement for substantial building improvement from three years to one. The change is expected to assist homeowners and property owners without adversely affecting the city’s point value in the Community Rating System.