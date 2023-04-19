MARATHON — The Marathon City Council session this week began with several upbeat approvals, acknowledgements and almost $100,000 in nonprofit grant awards, but gradually devolved into a disruptive scene over Resolution 2023-30, introduced at the March council meeting, which would authorize the city to pursue the dissolution of New Mount Zion Baptist Church.

Former Marathon Mayor Randy Mearns addressed the council on Tuesday, April 11, to garner approval of the Marathon 7-Mile Offshore Grand Prix race April 28-30. Mearns is the local director for the race, which hasn’t been run in Marathon since 2016. The council approved the event.

