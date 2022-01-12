MARATHON — The Marathon City Council convened on Tuesday Jan. 12, and the most obvious subject of discussion was to be the replacement of Councilman Trevor Wofsey, who was arrested Jan. 3 on a domestic battery charge after he reportedly slapped his wife in the ear. He subsequently turned in his resignation from the council on Friday.
The Tuesday meeting took place after press time.
Several council members reported shortly after the Wofsey’s resignation an increasing community interest in filling this now-open seat. The four council members, likely with input from City Attorney Steve Williams, will determine who replaces Wofsey.
In the case of a council seat vacancy, the Marathon city charter states if “the remainder of the unexpired term is 81 days or more, the remaining council members shall, within 30 days following the occurrence of such vacancy, by majority vote, appoint a person to fill the vacancy until the next regularly scheduled city election.”
Article 7 of the charter also outlines the requirements for those seeking to fill the vacancy: The person must be a registered voter in Florida and a resident of Marathon.
Additional council business was expected to include finalizing the Seven Mile Marina property purchase, which became available immediately before the November session, and also Monroe County’s $1.5 million loan to the city for the purchase, to be paid in three equal installments of $500,000 once per year for three years.
City Manager George Garrett said at the December meeting that a public information officer position had been included in the 2021-22 budget and that outreach to fill either as a city employee or on a contract basis would be moving forward. Sara Matthis, former editor of the Marathon Weekly, has been installed in that position on a contract basis, although no public posting of the position appears to have taken place.
The city sign code, which Williams brought up in December, was likely to receive further discussion Tuesday. He said he had taken Monroe County’s code, for which the county paid, and began modifying it for Marathon.
Ordinance 2021-30 was on the agenda, and passage of this would extend council member term limits from three years to four. Williams stated last month this would be a charter amendment and he had contacted the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Office to confirm this could be placed on the primary ballot in 2022, when voters would decide. The subject of a “sitting out” period of two years, versus four, which several council members favored, had been left for further discussion in December and could be finalized as well.
Other resolutions on the agenda included 2021-116, which would potentially approve a request by Tranquility Bay Adult Daycare for a conditional use permit for the property located at 11524 Overseas Highway; resolution 2021-122, which would urge the Florida Legislature to appropriate funds to assist the Domestic Abuse Shelter Inc.; and Resolution 2021-125, which would approve a Memorandum of Understanding between the city and first responders employed by the city to receive American Recovery Plan Act funds.
Ordinances for first hearing included one that would further cement the language in the building certification process.
The City Marina was to report it reached 100% occupancy in November, only the second time that’s happened before December. Also, $8,856 has been approved for repairs to amphitheater roof.