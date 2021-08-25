MIDDLE KEYS — The Monroe County Commission last week agreed to support Conch Key-based commercial fisherman Capt. Gary Nichols’ request to the state to designate an area on Conch Key as a commercial fishing village.
The state designation would help preserve the area as a commercial working waterfront.
The commission agreed to send a letter to the state supporting Nichols’ quest to obtain the designation and a state Mayfield grant to help finance setting the marina and fish house aside for commercial fishing. Nichols, who specializes in spiny lobster and stone crab, could have the county purchase his marina and fish house or form a nonprofit group to own and operate the marina.
Nichols and his family want to continue commercial fishing, but Nichols plans to list the property later this month for roughly $2.9 million, as he and his wife have had health issues and they want to reduce their responsibilities at this time in their lives, he said. Nichols said he is willing to sell the land to the county for less than the asking price in order to protect commercial fishing.
Nichols Seafood has been owned and operated by the Nichols family for more than 30 years. The fish house was built in 1945 and is the original structure, sitting on 1.5 acres. The property consists of a fish house with docks, and a trap yard area with docks and water access.
Other state designated commercial fishing villages in Florida include Cortez in Bradenton and an area of Sebastian on the east coast of Florida.