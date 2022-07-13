Reinier Fuentes, 33, right, and Lilianne Dominguez, 26, were charged Monday with grand theft, dealing in stolen property and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, following the theft of a Marathon couple’s service dog.
Reinier Fuentes, 33, right, and Lilianne Dominguez, 26, were charged Monday with grand theft, dealing in stolen property and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, following the theft of a Marathon couple’s service dog.
MARATHON — A Miami couple was arrested for allegedly stealing a Marathon couple’s French bulldog and demanding $1,000 for its return.
Reinier Fuentes, 33, and Lilianne Dominguez, 26, were charged last week with grand theft, dealing in stolen property and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The Marathon woman notified the sheriff’s office on June 25 that she was receiving texts from unknown persons demanding money for the safe return of her husband’s female French bulldog service dog, Sailor.
She stated the dog had gotten out of her house earlier that day. She began canvassing the 5th Avenue neighborhood and posting on Facebook with no luck.
A short time later she began receiving phone calls and texts from the suspects, later identified as Fuentes and Dominguez, stating they had the dog. The suspects demanded $1,000 for the dog’s safe return. They agreed to meet in Miami on June 26 for the exchange, reports state.
Sheriff’s detectives informed Miami-Dade Police of the details.
The suspects sent the Marathon woman several texts on June 26, changing locations and claiming they wanted to keep the dog. The Marathon woman stated she would pay whatever the price, and the suspects instructed her to meet them at Dadeland Mall with the $1,000 or she would never see the dog again, reports state.
Fuentes and Dominguez were stopped at Dadeland Mall by Miami-Dade Police. Sailor was returned to her owners unharmed.
The two suspects were arrested in Miami-Dade County and booked into jail there.