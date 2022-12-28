MARATHON — A Fort Myers couple was arrested following a traffic stop Tuesday, Dec. 20, for allegedly keeping a toddler in their care in squalid conditions.
Zachary Sousa Engren, 22, and Jillian Larae Meyers, 20, were both charged with child abuse, possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Engren was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Meyers faces an additional charge of possession of a concealed firearm without a permit.
Deputies stopped a Chevrolet sedan the couple was traveling in at approximately 11:30 p.m. near mile marker 55 following reports of a reckless driver. Engren was the driver, reports say. Meyers was a passenger as well as a 24-year-old man and a 2-year-old child, who was in a car seat.
A strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. Deputies found a .40-caliber Glock handgun under the passenger seat as well as multiple marijuana cigarettes and loose marijuana in the vehicle, reports say. The car was filthy, laden with used food containers, clothes and trash. There were assorted reptiles and insects in boxes in the trunk. Cockroaches were crawling on the child, who smelled of human waste, reports say. Engren and Meyers said the child was in their care and that they had diapers, but deputies found no diapers in the car. Both gave conflicting stories as to when the child last ate. All three adults said they were living in the vehicle.
Deputies removed the child from the vehicle and notified the Florida Department of Children and Families.
Engren and Meyers were taken to jail. The male passenger stated they were in the Keys to collect reptiles and insects. He claimed no knowledge of the drugs or the gun and was not arrested. The child was placed in the care of DCF.