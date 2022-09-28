MARATHON — The trial of a Florida Keys man facing the death penalty in the 2018 murder of a Marathon woman was set to go to trial this week, but has been postponed due to court closures in advance of Hurricane Ian.
The case will now likely go to trial in January.
Steven Matthew Wolf, 58, is charged with the murder of 51-year-old Michelle Rena Osborne, who was found dead in a wooded area near Vaca Cut Bridge in Marathon on Nov. 21, 2018.
In 2019, the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office presented the case to a grand jury, which in turn found sufficient evidence to indict Wolf on first-degree murder charges. State prosecutors then filed a notice with the court of their intent to seek the death penalty for Wolf if he were convicted. This process was necessary, as the state can only seek the death penalty against someone convicted of a capital crime.
“We decided to seek the death penalty because of the brutal and vicious way that this defendant killed this poor woman,” State Attorney Dennis Ward said.
Wolf is being represented by the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office, which declined to comment on the case.
A fisherman found Osbourne’s nude body just north of the Vaca Cut Bridge and notified deputies.
Detectives responded to the scene and noticed signs of foul play. Detectives said the woman appeared to have been dragged off a walking trail into a woody area, which had damage to trees and brush. They also found parts of a vehicle, indicating a vehicle of some sort had traversed the area.
Detectives used the parts to track down the suspect’s vehicle, a Dodge van, which they found in the Kmart parking lot in Marathon. The parts of the vehicle appeared to match Wolf’s van, which gave detectives probable cause to arrest him. A further inspection of the van revealed the presence of human blood, reports say.
Osborne, formerly of Janesville, Wisconsin, was homeless and living in Marathon, according to authorities. Autopsy results indicate Osborne was strangled and sexually assaulted.