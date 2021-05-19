MARATHON — The ancient proverb about cats having nine lives certainly holds true for “Pawcifer Lucky.”
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies saved the kitten Monday, May 10, after they found it hitching a ride inside a wheel well of Deputy Jonathan Rodriguez’s patrol car.
Deputies received reports that a kitten was running close to southbound traffic near mile marker 47 on the Seven-Mile Bridge at about 9 a.m. Rodriguez responded to find a dead adult cat — suspected to be the kitten’s mother — in the roadway at the base of the bridge, sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
Rodriguez saw the kitten run toward his stopped patrol car and apparently exit the bridge, back to safety. Rodriguez looked for the kitten near the base of the bridge to no avail. He alerted other deputies that there was a kitten near the base of the bridge that may re-enter traffic. Other calls came in and Rodriguez had to leave the scene, Linhardt said.
Hours later toward the end of the deputy’s shift, at approximately 6 p.m., Sgt. Joel Slough heard a cat meowing from under Rodriguez’s patrol car. After several minutes, Deputy Frank Westerband was able to see the kitten sitting on the rear axle, Linhardt said.
The call went out throughout the sheriff’s Marathon substation as both day- and night-shift deputies went to work trying to rescue the kitten. The Florida Keys Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was also called for assistance.
Cat food was used in an attempt to lure the scared kitten out of the vehicle, but no luck. Both rear tires were removed from the car as the kitten kept retreating to a small void between the rear axle and the fuel tank, Linhardt said. Animal Control Officer Aryel Del Cueto was eventually able to safety remove the kitten.
The kitten, which was nicknamed Pawcifer Lucky after the incident, is now resting comfortably at the FKSPCA in Marathon, Linhardt said.