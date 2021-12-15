MARATHON — A suspected smuggling boat full of gasoline containers was impounded and its driver placed in federal custody last Wednesday night, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
“The Florida Keys continue to be a hot spot for drug and migrant smuggling and the sheriff’s office will continue to combat these crimes wherever and whenever possible,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “I want to thank Deputy Willie Guerra and our state and federal law enforcement partners for their work in this case.”
Guerra was on routine patrol at approximately 5:19 p.m. when he spotted a 25-foot Stamas vessel about 2 miles from the north end of the Seven Mile Bridge.
Guerra noticed a lone man on the vessel immediately started fishing as he approached the vessel, so the deputy proceeded to conduct a resource/safety inspection.
Guerra went to the front cabin to inspect a cooler when he observed several 15-gallon drums containing gasoline, reports say. An inspection of the boat yielded additional containers full of gasoline, reports say.
Guerra was joined by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and U.S. Coast Guard during his inspection of the vessel. Due to the unsafe amount of fuel on board, the U.S. Coast Guard assumed control of the boat.
The man on the boat was turned over to the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol on land.
Guerra then assisted the FWC and federal authorities with another suspected smuggling boat at the Quay boat ramp in Marathon. That case was initiated by the FWC.