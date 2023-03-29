GRASSY KEY — Dolphin Research Center specialist Abigail Haddock received a first-place award in research advancements at the 2023 International Marine Animal Trainers’ Association/Animal Behavior Management Alliance joint conference earlier this month.
The award was in recognition of her work on a research paper about anthropogenic noise published on Jan. 12, 2023, in Current Biology. DRC collaborated with Pernille Sorensen and Stephanie King from University of Bristol’s School of Biological Sciences in a research study showing that dolphins working collaboratively are less successful in the presence of sound generated by humans.
“We show that human-made noise directly affects the success of animals working together,” King explained. “If noise makes groups of wild animals less efficient at performing cooperative actions, such as cooperative foraging, then this could have important negative consequences for individual health, and ultimately population health.”
DRC also gave several presentations at the conference. Along with Haddock’s presentation on the anthropogenic noise study, research coordinator Sarah Brignac presented her paper on trainer interaction improving the wellbeing of isolated animals published in the Journal of Zoological and Biological Gardens. DRC Director of Research Kelly Jaakkola and DRC Vice President of Animal Care and Training Linda Erb participated in a panel alongside Ken Ramirez titled “Beyond Welfare.”
Founded in 1984, Dolphin Research Center is home to a family of bottlenose dolphins and California sea lions. Te center is open daily for the public to see narrated behavior sessions and educational presentations, and to participate in interactive programs. For more information, visit dolphins.org.