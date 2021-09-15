The Dolphin Research Center’s Manatee Rescue Team prepares to carry Coco, a nearly 1,000-pound male manatee found in a Marathon waterway entangled in monofilament fishing line, back into the water after successful removal of the line and treatment of his wounds.
Veterinarian Dr. Scott Gearhart, right, carefully works to remove embedded fishing line.
MIDDLE KEYS — As manatee deaths in the state continue to rise to historic levels, the Dolphin Research Center’s Manatee Rescue Team recently rescued Coco, a nearly 1,000-pound manatee whose pectoral flippers were entangled in monofilament fishing line, in Marathon.
Coco was spotted on Sept. 1 by residents at the Galway Bay community, 15th Street, oceanside.
“Both flippers were grossly enlarged due to compromise of blood supply, but they appeared to be still viable,” said Dr. Scott Gearhart, the center’s veterinarian. The line had been present for some time and had penetrated the soft tissue to the bone, Gearhart said.
After the team captured Coco in the net, they placed him in a stretcher on foam on the boat ramp.
Gearhart used forceps and scissors to remove the monofilament, then cleaned the wounds with saline. Once the treatment was completed, the team carried Coco to the water and he swam off without incident.
The rescue faced several challenges.
In addition to Coco, as many as five other manatees, including a mother and calf, were present in the waterway. The team stretched a net across the width of the canal, and personnel in kayaks encouraged Coco toward it, according to rescue team personnel. Two other manatees were also encircled in the net at the time.
“We were fortunate that we were able to catch him while safely releasing the two other manatees prior to bringing Coco up on land,” the team said in a news release.
This was not the first time Coco has needed assistance from the DRC team. He was rescued for entanglement in June 2018. Once a manatee has suffered and developed scarring from entanglements, it can experience similar problems again.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission offers tips to prevent monofilament fishing line and fishing hooks from entangling and killing marine life, such as properly disposing of monofilament line and securely storing unwanted line until it can be recycled, as well as checking tackle frequently for frayed line that may break.
If a sick, injured, entangled or orphaned manatee is discovered, call the FWC at 1-888-404-3922 to report it. For information, mrrp.myfwc.com.