KEY LARGO — A Miami man was arrested after thousands of dollars in stolen Home Depot tools and supplies were found in his car, which stopped for speeding Saturday, Feb. 20, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Osmany Zambrana-Dominguez, 46, was charged with driving with a suspended license and grand theft. He also had multiple out-of-county warrants for his arrest.
Deputy Jason Farr stopped the Ford Fusion at approximately 6 p.m. on U.S. 1.
A number of items found in the backseat were labeled with a number that came back to the Home Depot store in Marathon, reports say. One item, a tankless water heater, still had the anti-theft cable attached to it. A smorgasbord of drills, water heaters, air filters, straps, buckets and other items totaling more than $3,151 were found.
The Home Depot store manager confirmed the items were missing from their inventory.
Zambrana-Dominguez was taken to jail.