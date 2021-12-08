MARATHON — There are many giving, helping hands in the Florida Keys, but one community organization dating back to 2003 has quietly filled an important void for working families in need of a little extra help at Christmastime. It is truly a welcome ‘presence’ in paradise.
Sarah Brawer, now Sarah Bartus after marrying Marathon Mayor John Bartus in November, is the founding member and organizer for the nonprofit Presents in Paradise. Bartus’ background was in drug and substance abuse programs several years ago, and over time, working with countless distressed families, she witnessed many who consistently lived on the financial edge.
So Bartus took it upon herself to start purchasing and acquiring toys and bicycles for 14 children who she identified as worthy recipients of a little holiday magic, and the result has been a legacy of giving.
Almost two decades later, Bartus is extremely proud of what Presents in Paradise has become, through a mixture of grassroots efforts along with many volunteers. Today, Erika Goodman, who is the Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce’s office manager and sales coordinator, along with AHEC’s Christina Helms, who is the nonprofit’s vice president, make sure the efforts are conducted virtually year-round.
There are many helping hands that fuel this organization. Regular volunteers, which Bartus calls “elves,” include J.C. Mora; Elda Solis, who works in the bakery at the Marathon Publix; and Robin and Chris Still from The Tackle Box in Marathon, who fulfill many of the fishing gear requests. John Bartus is on the board and conducts fundraising efforts via online and virtual concerts. Havana Jack’s and the Glunz Hotel in Key Colony Beach have also been consistent contributors.
Marathon Fire Rescue also plays a key role. Firefighter, paramedic and instructor Chris Cameron enlists the help of 12 Marathon High School 11th- and 12th-graders in the Marathon Fire Rescue Cadet Program, who assemble all the bicycles at the fire station. Marathon Country Club and CPA Peter Rosasco have arranged all the gift distribution that’s organized from that property.
Most often, Bartus contacts Monroe County School District counselors to identify potentially worthy families, who then complete a simple application and enter the pipeline for free Christmas gifts.
Bartus is quick to distinguish Presents in Paradise from other Christmas programs, like Toys for Tots.
“All the programs that supply needy children with Christmas gifts are terrific”, she said. “But what we do is shop the children’s lists, and we try to focus on arts and music-related gifts. No electric scooters or video games. This is about strengthening the family and staying mostly anonymous, since the kids believe the gift came from Santa or from mom and dad.”
This year, Presents in Paradise is expecting to deliver presents to more than 500 children. Bartus added they don’t wrap the gifts, but give them to the parents, who get the joy and satisfaction of hand-delivering them to their youngsters.
Bartus said that 80% of gift recipients are low-income and working families in Marathon. She is aware that upwards of 54% of the families in the Keys are identified as ALICE households, as defined by the United Way of Collier and the Keys. These families live paycheck to paycheck and are often one step away from financial disaster. She added that families struggling to meet basic needs are unable to budget for the holidays, and the assistance provided by Presents in Paradise defrays the cost of clothing, shoes and food.
Her team starts collecting family lists in mid-October, with the cutoff Dec. 1. Donations are taken year-round and they also do a lot of after-Christmas shopping for things they know they’ll need for the following year, like Legos, bike helmets, clothing and shoes.
The requests for gifts are wide-ranging, everything from sweatpants to musical instruments like drum kits. She shared that “one lucky child should be receiving an electric guitar in mid-December, courtesy of my husband, John.”
Bartus admitted that last year was difficult for the nonprofit as well as the children due in part to fundraising challenges posed by COVID-19.
“One family had requested a wheelchair for their 16-year-old with cerebral palsy.” she said. “They were a Hispanic family, who struggled to communicate their need, and while we couldn’t obtain a wheelchair, we partnered up with different charities to raise $1,000, which the Marathon Elks Club matched, and they were then able to purchase a wheelchair through their charitable fund.”
She also shared that one child this year asked for anything to help with depression, which illustrates the deep needs of the community.
Bartus says the nonprofit, which serves Monroe County exclusively, will continue to operate behind the scenes to assist families during the holidays. They are a unique program in their ability to meet the individual needs of each child served. When parents provide lists of requested items, children can enjoy the magic of Christmas and can celebrate a positive holiday which strengthens the family overall.