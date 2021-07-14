MARATHON — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested an armed 36-year-old Buffalo, New York, man on Tuesday, July 6, on charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer and unlawfully carrying a handgun.
Deputies also charged Yanys Johnson Delgado with contempt of court for violating a New York court’s orders that he not be in possession of a firearm, according to sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Delgado flagged down Deputy Christopher Aguanno at approximately noon near a business on the 13000 block of the Overseas Highway in Marathon. Delgado claimed he was working on a tax fraud investigation that involved a Marathon business, Linhardt said.
Aguanno asked for his identification, and Delgado displayed a police badge in his wallet and said he was a police officer, reports say. Aguanno asked for his credentials and Delgado presented a blue identification card that stated “Buffalo Special Police.” The card also had his name and picture on it, Linhardt said.
Aguanno asked Delgado again if he was police officer and Delgado said he was a special police officer. Aguanno asked Delgado if he was a sworn law enforcement officer. Delgado said no, he was a special police officer, Linhardt said.
Aguanno found a loaded Glock .380-caliber pistol concealed in Delgado’s waistband, Linhardt said.
Delgado admitted he was not a sworn police officer after Aguanno learned of the court order that he was not to be in possession of firearms. Delgado was taken to jail.