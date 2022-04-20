The Coco Plum Bridge will be replaced immediately with funds available to the city of Marathon from the American Rescue Plan. This view from the bridge’s pedestrian walkway shows cars alternating passage.
MARATHON — The city recently secured a little more than $1 million from a federal fund to fix Coco Plum Bridge.
The federal funding means Marathon will be able to replace the bridge immediately, rather than make temporary fixes while waiting for other funding cycles from the Florida Department of Transportation.
“This is wonderful news,” Marathon Mayor John Bartus said.
Coco Plum Bridge is currently one-lane only; cars alternate passage headed south and north over the span. The repairs are made possible by the $350 billion American Rescue Plan of 2021. After distributions to the states, approximately $130 billion is divided between cities and counties.
Eligible uses of the funds include revenue replacement for government services affected by the COVID-19 health emergency such as pay for essential municipal employees and — as is the case for the bridge — investments in infrastructure.
“The good news is that we have already started the process,” said Carlos Solis, public works director, referencing the city’s work to determine the status of the bridge. “Our consultants are already under contract.”
The federal grant will pay for the replacement of the bridge superstructure, or decking. According to recent appraisals of the bridge, the abutments (supporting structure) of the bridges are in good condition.
Solis said designs for the new bridge deck should be available soon, with the project to commence soon after. The city anticipates completing the reconstruction by the end of the year.
The city will install temporary signals at the bridge to ease traffic congestion during the construction period.