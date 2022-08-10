Get Involved

Elite Sky International Inc. is under a federal indictment for allegedly labeling shark fins and foreign lobster as Florida spiny lobster, shown above, for export to China.

MARATHON — The largest wholesale seafood broker in the Florida Keys is under a federal indictment for allegedly labeling shark fins and foreign lobster as Florida spiny lobster for export to China.

Spiny lobster is a nearly $35 million fishery in the Keys and arguably the most lucrative.

