MIDDLE KEYS — A third traffic fatality within a week occurred Saturday, Nov. 12, on U.S. 1 near Duck Key Drive in Marathon.
The 58-year-old driver of a 2011 Nissan Ultima was killed when he attempted to turn left onto U.S. 1 from Duck Key Drive, according to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver failed to yield the right-of-way to the 19-year-old-driver of a 2005 Chrysler Crossfire. The Nissan came to rest in the southbound turn lane of U.S. 1.
The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon, while the driver of the Chrysler was flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital on board Trauma Star with serious injuries. He was in stable condition. A pedestrian, standing in the median, was struck in the leg by debris but did not require transport. The names of those involved have not been released.
On Saturday, Nov. 5, two different fatalities occurred within a quarter-mile of each other within hours in the Lower Keys.
The first occurred around 1 p.m. when a bicyclist attempting to cross North Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West was struck in front of Horizon Bank by a car heading westbound.
The second occurred later the same day, when a bicyclist was struck by a truck towing a powerboat along Third Street on Stock Island around 9 p.m.