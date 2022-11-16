MIDDLE KEYS — A third traffic fatality within a week occurred Saturday, Nov. 12, on U.S. 1 near Duck Key Drive in Marathon.

The 58-year-old driver of a 2011 Nissan Ultima was killed when he attempted to turn left onto U.S. 1 from Duck Key Drive, according to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver failed to yield the right-of-way to the 19-year-old-driver of a 2005 Chrysler Crossfire. The Nissan came to rest in the southbound turn lane of U.S. 1.