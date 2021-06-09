MARATHON — Traffic was backed up on U.S. 1 near mile marker 55 last Friday for about an hour following a crash involving a state trooper and a pickup truck.
A Florida Highway Patrol vehicle was traveling south on U.S. 1 at mile marker 55.5 at about 8 a.m. when he clocked a speeder headed north. A Ford F-250 was traveling south as well, with a least two vehicles between itself and the trooper’s vehicle.
The trooper pulled off onto the southbound shoulder with lights activated, preparing to make a U-turn to travel north. At least two vehicles passed the trooper, when he began to make the U-turn with the truck approaching behind him.
The left front of the trooper’s vehicle collided with with the truck’s right side causing the truck to roll over onto its roof, according to the FHP. The truck’s driver complained of slight pain but refused medical treatment at the scene. The trooper was not injured.