MARATHON — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers arrested a local commercial fisherman on animal cruelty charges after a video surfaced of the fisherman tearing apart a live octopus. Another fisherman was recorded slamming a shark against the boat.
As of Monday, no one had been arrested in the shark incident. But FWC spokesman Jason Rafter said Monday that more arrests are pending.
FWC officers last week arrested Charles Mora, 30, on a charge of felony conservation violation of causing the cruel death, pain and suffering of an animal. If convicted, he faces a $10,000 fine and possible anger management classes, according to state statute.
The arrest comes several weeks after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals released a video of the incident to the public and the media. PETA also staged a protest at Joe’s Stone Crab restaurant in Miami, which is the parent company of Keys Fisheries. The video shows the fisherman ripping the mantle — which houses the hearts and other organs — off a live octopus. He was caught doing the same to other octopuses, PETA says.
“Octopuses feel agonizing pain when they’re ripped apart, and Florida law prohibits such abuse, just as it prohibits mutilating a dog or cat,” PETA Foundation General Counsel for Animal Law Jared Goodman said in a press release. “Sensitive animals endure hideous deaths in the fishing industry every day, and PETA urges diners to go vegan and leave all sealife off the table.”
In the fishing industry, hundreds of thousands of octopuses and other “non-target” species are caught or become entangled in nets and are discarded and left to die, PETA said.
PETA’s footage was recorded on a vessel that supplied Keys Fisheries. The group is also seeking a criminal investigation into the shark cruelty allegations after filming another worker on the same vessel slamming a shark against the back of the boat and appearing to carve out chunks of the animal’s flesh.
The incidents occurred Nov. 19, 2021, on a commercial fishing trip off Marathon. Prior to the trip, a woman approached a crew out of Keys Fisheries, saying she was curious about the business and wanted to join the fishing trip, according to FWC. The crew agreed to allow the woman to come on a fishing trip on Nov. 19. During the trip, she recorded Mora “reaching inside a trap and removing an octopus,” the FWC arrest report stated.
The FWC report also stated Mora was arrested on battery charges in 2018 and is currently on felony probation for DUI.
Mora’s attorney, Hal Schuhmacher, declined to comment on the case. A manager at Keys Fisheries referred all comment to the management at Joe’s Stone Crab. A voicemail message left with the manager of Joe’s Stone Crab was not returned as of press time.
Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen’s Association Executive Director Bill Kelly condemned Mora’s behavior.
“For an industry that prides itself on sustainability and responsible harvesting methods, it is disturbing to see this kind of activity, and I can assure you this is not standard practice,” Kelly said.