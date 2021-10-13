MARATHON — The Marathon City Council during Tuesday night’s meeting was to examine four art submissions for the new fitness court at the Marathon Community Park, among other items. The meeting took place after press time.
The council was also expected to approve an ordinance requiring more frequent review and inspections of older buildings following the deadly collapse of the Champlain Tower in Miami in June.
A certification and re-certification process will be discussed by the council, championed by Councilman Dan Zieg, stipulating that buildings or structures in existence for 17 years or longer will require recertification.
Most of the fiscal year 2021-22 budget provisions have been finalized and adopted, but additional discussion was anticipated.
City Finance Director Jennifer Johnson informed the council in September that the new budget, which went into effect Oct. 1, includes appropriations for staff merit raises, employee benefit insurance increases, increased IT subscriptions, security surveillance at various park locations and increased professional services.
Two ordinances were up for a second hearing, including one that would limit access of mobile food vendors on Sombrero Beach Road, immediately adjacent to Sombrero Beach.
There was to be a vote to waive fees and allow beer and wine sales at the Celtic Fest, to be held at the Community Park in January.
Finally, Tuesday’s meeting was Councilman Mark Senmartin’s final council session before terming out after eight years.
There are four candidates vying for two open seats in November — current Mayor Luis Gonzalez is one of the candidates seeking re-election — and at least one new member of the City Council will be seated at the Nov. 9 session after the election day results are finalized.