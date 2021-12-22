MARATHON — After 27 years at its current location, the Marathon Wild Bird Center is planning on moving into a new and improved facility that won’t require visitors to walk a half-mile in the Florida heat to visit its avian guests.
The facility is on the property of the 63-acre Crane Point Museum and Nature Center, and the plan is for the new bird center to be near the front of the historic spot. The idea first came up several years ago, said Charlotte Quinn, CEO of Crane Point. She applied for a Monroe County Tourist Development Council grant to complete the project, which they are calling “Flying Forward.”
The bird center survived severe flooding and an onslaught of fallen trees after Hurricane Irma in 2017 and the new facility is expected to be more resilient to hurricanes.
Quinn said the new enclosures are going to be built with a metal that is “coated with a kind of vinyl so they’ll last us forever” and will be built on concrete slab.
“They are being made to withstand the Florida Keys,” said Kelly Grinter, the Marathon Wild Bird Center’s director. “Flying projectiles go right through wire mesh.”
The new enclosures will be made with steel and then dyed black, a trick that a former Monroe County Sheriff officer who used to volunteer with the center taught her as an easier way to see the birds.
Grinter did her internship at Tavernier’s Florida Keys Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center in 1994 under founder Laura Quinn. Once she was done there, Grinter came to Marathon to start another bird center. She originally wanted the center to be in the George Adderley House, but couldn’t due to its historic significance as one of the oldest houses in the Florida Keys. She instead was granted a piece of the old Crane estate.
Another appeal of the new center, which is expected to be completed in 2022, is that it will be more accessible to new volunteers, which Grinter said are in short supply.
It will have 12 habitats devoted to rehabilitating injured birds that can be released back into the wild and another set for the resident birds that are there for the guest’s viewing pleasure.
Grinter said birds that are going to be released are not allowed to be on public display. She said she hopes to possibly put in one-way mirror windows for people to quietly observe the rehabilitating birds, but she wants to stay away from introducing cameras and other tech into the facility.
Grinter said she is “super shorthanded” for volunteers. The work is usually a four-hour shift once per week that can involve some less-than-desirable jobs but can also be rewarding.
“It’s cleaning up poo,” she said. “But you also get to see the birds goofing off and being playful, like they are when they’re comfortable.”
She said many of her reliable volunteers have moved away for family or health reasons, and a few have died. The newer ones seem to have less time to spend.
The volunteer work mostly involves cleaning enclosures, rescuing injured birds and other miscellaneous projects, she said.
As for what will become of the old location, Quinn said that is “still kind of undecided.” The other side of the Crane house was recently redone and when the inside is finished she hopes to use it as a venue.
She has a dream that one day, they could bring some rehabilitated Key deer to the area that cannot be released back into the wild. It would likely be the first time Key deer have roamed in Marathon in decades.