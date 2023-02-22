MARATHON — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a 39-year-old former Marathon resident in Beaufort, South Carolina, for his alleged role in the drug-related death of 42-year-old Brandon Marr of Grassy Key, and deputies are searching for another suspect in the case.
“I want to thank the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office as well as our law enforcement partners out of state for their hard work on this case,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “This is the second time within a year the Sheriff’s Office has arrested a drug dealer in connection with a drug-related death, and we will continue to hold these criminals accountable for their actions.”
Ronald Meyers III has been charged with murder and the use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, according to sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt.
An arrest warrant has been obtained for Meyers’ former Marathon roommate, Jeremiah Judson Johnson, 42, who remains at large, also on charges of murder and the use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, Linhardt said.
Deputies responded to the scene of an overdose death on Grassy Key in February 2022 where Marr’s body was discovered at a friend’s apartment. His death was caused by a combination of alcohol and cocaine use, Linhardt said.
Detectives, working with members of the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office, discovered Marr had contacted Meyers several times to purchase cocaine in the hours before his death, Linhardt said.
Meyers was unable to facilitate the transaction but made arrangements for Johnson to sell Marr the cocaine on his behalf, Linhardt said.
Detectives executed a search warrant at the suspects’ residence and obtained evidence of that communication between Meyers and Johnson. Meyers and Johnson also removed evidence from their residence upon learning Marr died, reports say.
Anyone with information about Johnson’s location is asked to call sheriff’s detectives at 305-289-2410.