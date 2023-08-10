Habitat for Humanity of the Middle Keys receives grant check. From left, Meghan Richardson, Habitat Family Services manager; Chris Todd Young, Habitat executive director; Cindy McKnight, Habitat board director; Elizabeth Brown, vice president for philanthropy,Community Foundation; C.M. Bishop, Community Foundation Middle Keys Council member; Erin Arnett, Habitat board director; Mike Puto, Habitat board president; and Ryan Elwell, Habitat board vice president.
Contributed
Keys AHEC’s Michael Cunningham receives a grant check from Middle Keys Council member C.M. Bishop.
Contributed
Marathon High School seniors Trinity Jacox and William Martin are awarded scholarships from the Community Foundation.
MARATHON — The last few months have been busy for the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys’ Middle Keys Advisory Council.
Since May, the council has established and awarded two new scholarships for Marathon High School students and made grants to Marathon High for graduation gifts, Florida Keys Area Health Education Centers (AHEC) for dental equipment and Habitat for Humanity of the Middle Keys for fire suppression equipment for the new Bell Haven project.